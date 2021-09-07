CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Waller-Bridge leaves Donald Glover’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith series for Amazon

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Waller-Bridge will no longer work on the series Sr. y Sra. Smith from Amazon with Donald Glover, who remains linked as a co-creator, executive producer and star. According The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge, who originally signed in the same roles as Glover, “I had a different creative vision for the series” than the Atlanta star, but sources say the pair are still friends, as well as that their exit from the project was amicable. It has been confirmed that there will be a casting for the role of Waller-Bridge, and the series is still on track to premiere on Amazon Prime Video for next year 2022.

