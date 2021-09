A superhero’s costume means everything. It’s the suit he or she wears into battle, the garb they wear that sets them apart from the comic book counterparts (and helps sell toys, if we are being completely honest). The costume that Shang-Chi has worn in his comic books is relatively dated, usually some form of a robe and a headband -- see the image that is below. The hero gets an upgrade in the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so when we got a chance to speak with Simu Liu about his first time wearing the outfit, he opened up for a hilarious and highly emotional story. Listen to it above.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO