Foreign Policy

The Taliban Formed The Provisional Government Cabinet: The Return Of The Extremist Old Guard And A Wanted By The FBI

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than three weeks after the Taliban seized control of the country, Mullah Mohammad Hasan was named interim prime minister of the new “provisional” government, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the Islamist movement, negotiator with the United States in Doha and political leader of the Koranic students, will be the deputy head of the new government in Kabul.

hngn.com

China Unveils $30 Million Aid To Taliban Interim Government, US FBI Wanted Sirajuddin Haqqani Now Serves as Interior Minister

Chinese authorities announced $31 million in assistance to the Taliban's interim administration, more than three times the amount the FBI is paying for information leading to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani. Taliban Considers China as Their Most Important Partner. In a recently published article in MSN News, a Taliban spokesman...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Blinken To Consult Partners As Taliban Form Afghan Government

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks in Germany on Wednesday with nations shaken by the Afghanistan withdrawal as the Taliban announced a hardline new government. The top US diplomat flew out of Qatar, the largest transit hub in a massive airlift from Afghanistan, to tour another processing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Taliban name all-male Afghan cabinet including minister wanted by FBI

The Taliban have announced an all-male caretaker government including an interior minister wanted by the FBI, on a day when at least two people were killed by violent policing of street protests against the new authorities. The leadership unveiled on Tuesday is drawn entirely from Taliban ranks, despite promises of...
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

Taliban calls protests ‘illegal,’ names caretaker Cabinet dominated by old guard

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban on Tuesday named an all-male caretaker government in Afghanistan dominated by hard-line figures from its old guard, and cracked down on some of the largest street protests since the group seized control of the country last month. The developments reignited fears that the Taliban will...
PROTESTS
#Taliban#Fbi#Abdul Ghani Baradar#Provisional Government#Kabul#Islamist#Afghan
Gazette

Family of U.S. hostage held by Taliban calls for envoy's firing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The family of Mark Frerichs on Monday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to fire his chief Afghanistan peace negotiator, charging that the envoy has done little to win the release of the last American believed to be held hostage by the Taliban. The call for U.S. Special Representative...
U.S. POLITICS
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
Politics
U.S. Politics
wuft.org

Taliban control grows, but yet to form official government

A senior State Department official confirmed the United States evacuated four Americans from Afghanistan and relocated them to a nearby country in the first known U.S. overland extraction since the August 31 withdrawal deadline. As Ali Rogin reports, that comes as Taliban fighters claim to have seized the country's last pocket of resistance.
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

Taliban Close To Forming New Government In Afghanistan

The Taliban may announce their cabinet Friday, sources said, with a sceptical world watching for clues on whether the new regime will keep its promises to Afghanistan -- particularly for women -- while facing enormous economic hurdles. The announcement, which two Taliban sources told AFP could come after Friday afternoon...
WORLD
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD

