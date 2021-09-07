The Taliban Formed The Provisional Government Cabinet: The Return Of The Extremist Old Guard And A Wanted By The FBI
More than three weeks after the Taliban seized control of the country, Mullah Mohammad Hasan was named interim prime minister of the new “provisional” government, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the Islamist movement, negotiator with the United States in Doha and political leader of the Koranic students, will be the deputy head of the new government in Kabul.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0