One Apex Legends player has discovered a "pit of death" on the World's Edge map that has the potential to trap players indefinitely. It's not uncommon to find small cracks and crevices where players can clip through the map or slip and get stuck. Most multiplayer online games will run into this problem on a map sooner or later. There simply isn't a way to test every single inch of a map in a timely manner before release. Fortunately, with a well-meaning player base like the one in Apex Legends, problems like these are found and—more often than not—solved efficiently.

