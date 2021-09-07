CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ridge Bombers Wind 2nd in Tournament!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the 8u Blue Ridge Bombers out of Burnsville that won 2nd place in the gold bracket Saturday, August 28th, at Jackson Park in Hendersonville at the Topgun Tournament. Head Coach- Nick SilverAsst. Coaches- Josh Peterson, Brandi Silver, Samantha Mathis Players- Chevie Silver #7, Abby Peterson #12, Lila Gragg #24, Kendal Mathis #17, Grace Crain #2, Lylah Silver #8, Brooklyn Edward’s #14, Kinsley Melton #1, Zia Self # 3, Addyson Evans #5, Rylie Earwood #10, Addison Mckinney, Harper Johnson.

