Armyworms March Into Illinois' Fields, Lawns, Gardens
URBANA. – Fall armyworm caterpillars are enjoying a bountiful meal at the expense of farmers and homeowners. Prevalent in the southern states, the adult moths move north to Illinois to mate and lay eggs. This year’s appearance is earlier and in higher numbers, says Nick Seiter , University of Illinois Extension field crops entomologist. In addition to the costly attacks on alfalfa, pastures, soybeans, corn, and small grains, the larvae of the moth are infesting lawns and gardens. Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 1