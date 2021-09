T-Mobile shares have weakened more than 10% from their recent highs registered in July. If the price jumps above $135, the next target could be around $140. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has proven its stability during the first half of the 2021 fiscal year and reported better than expected second-quarter earnings results in July. Despite this, T-Mobile US shares have weakened more than 9% since the beginning of August 2021, and the current share price stands around $131.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO