Nicola Porcella asked the “Warriors” to “shut up” their former colleagues from “This is War” | VIDEO

Alex Guarnaschelli isn't just a celebrity chef and judge on Food Network's "Chopped." The accomplished culinary expert is also a mom who doesn't mind sharing those oh-so relatable maternal moments on Instagram. During the pandemic, Guarnaschelli posted photos of her daughter Ava that had us all nodding our heads. We love when she posted a picture of her daughter and captioned it, "Ava with teenage vibes, her father and a rutabaga," and if you are a parent of a teen (or have ever been a teen yourself, really), you just get it. But followers of the "Supermarket Stakeout" host also love when Guarnaschelli shares those sweet videos that show Ava following in her mom's footsteps, like this video where a preschool age Ava is describing produce, which is just over-the-top cuteness.

