JPMorgan Chase Needs a Remote Technical Client Advocate in the Tampa Area

The Infatuation, a media platform focused on restaurant discovery, is being acquired by JPMorgan Chase, as the bank looks to deepen its relationship with its customer base through dining. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “This partnership with JPMorgan Chase provides an incredible opportunity for us to engage with more people around the world and continue on The Infatuation’s mission of delivering the most useful and trustworthy recommendations in dining and travel,” said Chris Stang, CEO and Cofounder of The Infatuation. “JPMorgan Chase has proven to understand the value that high-quality content and experiences can have in building strong relationships with consumers who are passionate about these pursuits, and we’re excited about the enormous potential that will be unlocked by combining our resources.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO