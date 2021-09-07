CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

JPMorgan Chase Needs a Remote Technical Client Advocate in the Tampa Area

By Danielle Braff
thepennyhoarder.com
 7 days ago

JPMorgan Chase & Co is seeking a technical client advocate with at least three years of customer service or call center experience. Applicants should have at least two years of technical support experience, as well as the ability to multitask while working remotely. The technical client advocate will be responsible...

www.thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thepennyhoarder.com

Tiffany & Co. Is Hiring a Remote Seasonal Recruitment Coordinator

Have breakfast — and more — at Tiffany’s when you work as its temporary seasonal recruitment coordinator. This is a temporary, full-time job in which you’ll be helping with recruiting during the holidays. You will process, screen and review pre-employment and background checks for new hires. To qualify, you should...
RETAIL
Jacksonville Daily Record

JPMorgan Chase finances Florida Gateway park

JPMorgan Chase Bank financed the first phase of Florida Gateway Logistics Park with a $71.825 million construction mortgage and security agreement filed Sept. 2 with the Duval County Clerk of Courts. Chase, in Irvine, California, and DRI/CTR Jax Phase I LLC executed the loan Aug. 25. California-based CT Realty in...
FLORIDA STATE
thepennyhoarder.com

Energizer Holdings Is Hiring an Experienced Proofreader (Benefits Included)

Can you spot the eror in this sentence? If so, you may be ideal for this position. Energizer Holdings is hiring a proofreader to work from home from anywhere to proofread its content to meet its standards. In addition to proofreading experience, you should have strong verbal and written skills....
JOBS
finextra.com

Swift hires JPMorgan Chase's Hunter to lead Americas and UK business

Swift has appointed John Hunter, the former boss of JPMorgan Chase's global clearing services, as its chief executive of the Americas and UK region. Beginning work at Swift this week, Hunter will focus on strategic customer relationships across the Americas and UK. A JPMorgan Chase veteran with extensive experience in...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
101 WIXX

JPMorgan appoints Allison Beer as CEO of Chase’s card business

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday appointed Allison Beer as the chief executive officer of cards at Chase, making her the third woman in a row to lead the cards business at the retail bank. Beer took over the reins from Marianne Lake, who is currently co-head of...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

1 Reason to Believe in JPMorgan Chase's Growth Prospects

In 2018, JPMorgan kicked off a $20 billion investment that would add 400 branches in new markets over a five-year period. The new plan launched the bank's first retail presence in cities like Boston; Philadelphia; and Washington, D.C. Now halfway through the plan, executives say the performance of the new...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Working Remotely#Freelancer#Technical Support#Working Hours
InsideHook

Zagat Guidebook Owner The Infatuation Purchased by JPMorgan Chase

For the last decade, a once-familiar sight to a dedicated group of restaurant aficionados has undergone a series of strange permutations. The Zagat guide began in 1979, and gradually became ubiquitous in a number of metropolitan areas. With their distinctive size and their uniform look, the guidebooks offered an annual rundown of different cities’ restaurant scenes, structured around quotes from diners who’d been surveyed.
FOOD & DRINKS
AlleyWatch

The Infatuation Acquired by JPMorgan Chase as the Bank Looks to Strengthen Relationships with Diners

The Infatuation, a media platform focused on restaurant discovery, is being acquired by JPMorgan Chase, as the bank looks to deepen its relationship with its customer base through dining. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “This partnership with JPMorgan Chase provides an incredible opportunity for us to engage with more people around the world and continue on The Infatuation’s mission of delivering the most useful and trustworthy recommendations in dining and travel,” said Chris Stang, CEO and Cofounder of The Infatuation. “JPMorgan Chase has proven to understand the value that high-quality content and experiences can have in building strong relationships with consumers who are passionate about these pursuits, and we’re excited about the enormous potential that will be unlocked by combining our resources.”
BUSINESS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo launches Integrated Receivables

Wells Fargo has announced the availability of Integrated Receivables, a new Accounts Receivable (AR) service that helps simplify payment and remittance data capture, re-association, and invoice matching. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology enables Integrated Receivables to correct errors and improve matching logic over time, which can help companies devote...
PERSONAL FINANCE
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
thepennyhoarder.com

The 49 Best Home Business Ideas for 2021

You fantasize about ditching the daily commute and starting a business from the comfort of home. The only problem with your entrepreneurial daydream? You don’t have any idea what kind of business to start, much less how to make it profitable. No worries, we’re here to help. You’re not alone...
ECONOMY
nerej.com

JPMorgan Chase selects Timberline Construction to build new branches

Canton, MA With the plan of ambitious expansion in the Greater Boston area over the next few years, JPMorgan Chase’s (JPMC) growth plans will put them as the eighth-largest branch network in Greater Boston, according to the BBJ. Just a few years ago, JPMC did not have any retail branches in Mass., R.I. or N.H. Though they have always had customers here, there haven’t been any brick-and-mortar locations for customers to physically deposit or withdraw money.
CANTON, MA
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Area 9/11 Memorial Events

Here is a list of some of the Tampa Bay Area 9/11 Memorial events. Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. What happened that day touched all Americans. In addition to the national ceremonies scheduled for the day, many events are planned in the Tampa Bay area as well.
PALM HARBOR, FL
investing.com

Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Bank Stock is a Better Investment?

Despite the continuing low-interest-rate environment, the banking industry is rebounding, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions. So, banking giants Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM) should benefit from the industry’s rebound. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.One of the leading financial services companies, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. In comparison, established financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking; Corporate & Investment Bank; Commercial Banking; and Asset & Wealth Management.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy