Honduras vs. USMNT: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch USA soccer online, time, odds
The United States men's national team will go for their first win of World Cup qualifying when they travel to Honduras on Wednesday night for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Paramount+. The Americans failed to meet expectations through two games, drawing at El Salvador last week before suffering a poor draw at home on Sunday against Canada. Pressure is on this team big time, along with off-the-field distractions just hours ahead of kickoff.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0