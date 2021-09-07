November 29, 1940 - August 30, 2021. Marvin James Cochran, age 80, went home to be with his Savior after a battle with Parkinson's disease

Marvin James Cochran, age 80, went home to be with his Savior after a battle with Parkinson's disease.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Cochran; son, Chris (Barbara); and daughters, Georgia and Meg of Vancouver, Washington, and daughter Allison Kanahele (William) of Redmond. He is also survived by sister, Ann McElroy; and brother, Norman Cochran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Lee Ballinger Brown and Jasper (Jack) Marchas Cochran.

Marvin graduated from Liberal Kansas High School in 1958 and then attended college at Fort Hayes Kansas State College in Hayes, Kansas, where he graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor's Degree in music education. Marv earned his way through college, playing in a dance band, and earning more performing in the dance band than he did as a teacher.

Marv and Mary were married on August 8, 1964.

Marv also performed in a barbershop quartet while in college. The quartet, along with a women's sextet, formed the Impromtwos, who took a North Atlantic USO tour in the summer. On the return trip, they stopped in Washington, D.C., performing for then-President John F. Kennedy.

The Impromtwos later had a homecoming event in Hayes, where they met Bob Hope.

His first teaching job was in Flint, Michigan, where he taught one year in the junior high school. He then returned to Kansas, where he attended Wichita State University, working on his masters degree. Marv then returned to teaching in Morland, Kansas, teaching K-12 music, while his wife, Mary, finished her college degree. After two years at Morland, Marv returned to Wichita State University where he completed his Masters of Music degree.

In 1966, Marv and Mary visited his father in Prineville, where Marv met Prineville Junior High School band director, Gene Southwell. The summer of 1967, Marv performed with the chorus of the Central City Opera Company, in Central City, Colorado, while Mary worked in the costume department.

In the fall of 1967, Marv and Mary moved to Prineville, where Marv became the school district's elementary music specialist, teaching in Prineville, Lone Pine, Paulina and Powell Butte.

That first year, Marv started both the Prineville Girls Choir and the Crook County Cadet Boychoir. Marv started the boychoir despite being told that you won't be able to do that here. At the first meeting for the boys choir, cookies were served and 40 boys showed up. Marv continued to direct the boychoir for the next 42 years.

Marv also directed 19 musicals at Crook County High School, performed in the Choraliers, a Prineville adult choir, and played trombone in a local brass quartet.

For nearly 20 years, Marv and Gene Southwell also attended sixth grade camp, where they taught camp songs.

Marv began the Prineville Follies, a local talent show, which he directed for more than 10 years.

Marv retired from teaching in the Crook County School District in 1996.

In 1995, Marv was named Citizen of the Year by the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce.

Marv had a number of hobbies that kept him active after retirement. He was a Master Gardener, avid hunter and fisherman, Master Woodworker and artist.

Marv was a dedicated family man, born-again Christian and tried to follow Biblical teaching in all that he did. Marv's family extended well beyond his blood family, including many members of the boychoir, who he mentored and treated as his own.

Marvs celebration of life will be at a later date, due to the current situation with COVID-19.

Donations in Marvin's name can be directed to Prineville Music Boosters.