What Effects do Forest Fires have on the Storage of Carbon?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day I was enjoying a nice breakfast, when I saw a man sitting next to me with his bicycle. Of course, my wife started talking with him! It turns out that he is a professor from Columbia, NY who, as far as I could understood, teaches something related to climate change. I couldn’t help asking him, do we still have time to fix the global warming problem and mitigate climate change? His tone of voice changed and his gazed off and said, “Save yourself, there is nothing we can do about it.” Still, a week after that conversation I am thinking about his comment! I consider myself an optimist, but it worries me when I see what is happening with the fires on the West Coast, and recently the floods in Belgium, Germany, and other places.

whdh.com

Report: Forest losses hampering carbon fight in Northeast

The carbon storage power of forests will be key to actually reaching net-zero emissions in Massachusetts over the next three decades, but deforestation for development in New England deals a double-whammy to the climate protection effort by adding carbon dioxide to the air and then further limiting the ability to recapture it.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Degradation of biobased plastics in the soil: Microbial community defies climate change

The idea of biodegradable plastics sounds good at first. However, very little is known about how they are degraded in the soil and how this is influenced by climate change. In two recent studies, soil ecologists at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ) have shown which microbial community is responsible for degradation, what role the climate plays in this process, and why biodegradable plastics could still be problematic.
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Chevron teams with Enterprise to study carbon storage

The companies said they would draw on their respective expertise in a joint study. US major Chevron said September 13 it had established a framework agreement with midstream company Enterprise Product Partners to evaluate opportunities in carbon sequestration at their Gulf Coast and US Midcontinent operations. “The companies expect the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Climeworks Turns On the World's Largest Carbon Capture and Storage Plant

Swiss startup Climeworks just flipped the switch on its direct carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility in Iceland. Treehugger's Emily Rhode answered the question of what is direct air capture and if it works, explaining the process being used by Climeworks, where fans blow air across a solid sorbent that absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2). When the sorbent has absorbed as much as it can, it is then sealed off from the outside and heated, releasing the CO2 it has collected.
BUSINESS
The Week

Can carbon capture technology save the planet?

Scientists are calling for drastic reductions in carbon in the atmosphere if we are to avoid the worst climate outcomes in the coming decades. Could carbon-capture technology help? Here's everything you need to know. What role does carbon dioxide play in climate change?. Carbon dioxide is a heat-trapping gas. It's...
SCOTLAND
bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: MILEAGE Project Is Mapping Kīlauea’s Gas Emissions

(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and its USGS Volcano Alert level is at ADVISORY. The volcano has been quiet following the recent intrusion of magma beneath the surface in the area south of Kīlauea caldera. Scientists say other monitoring data streams, including sulfur dioxide emission rates and webcam views, show no significant changes.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Forest edges in the tropics increase carbon emissions

The deforestation of the tropical rainforests is progressing unstoppably. According to scientists at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), these forests are becoming fragmented at a higher rate than expected. By analyzing high-resolution satellite data, they were able to measure even the smallest piece of tropical forest and, for the first time, study the changes in tropical fragmentation. In a paper for Science Advances, they discuss how this previously unnoticed and underestimated increase in fragmentation to almost one third of the forest area has consequences for the global carbon cycle. Because of increased tree mortality, large amounts of carbon are released at the forest edges. Model simulations also show that these emissions could increase in the future. Only through less deforestation can the process be slowed down.
SCIENCE
gardentherapy.ca

Smoky Skies: The Effects of Forest Fires on Garden Plants

As forest fires become more frequent, our garden plants will continue to sit under smoky skies. But how does this affect the lifecycle of our favourite flowers, herbs, and ornamentals? Will our veggies have a smoky flavour? Let’s discuss what we do know about the effects of forest fires on plants in the garden.
AGRICULTURE
sunflower-alliance.org

Carbon Capture and Storage Exposed: Key Reports

“Carbon Capture and Sequestration” sounds like it could save us — but the current massive campaign for CCS is led by fossil fuel companies. They are advocating and implementing CCS measures that would prop up and even expand carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel, and worsen environmental racism. Several recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lakechelannow.com

Active Fires Across the Forest

With almost every Ranger District on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest actively engaged in fire suppression, many communities are starting to wonder what comes next and when closures might be lifted. Fire closures are being evaluated regularly and will be revised or lifted as soon as we can safely do so...
mountaintimes.info

Photosynthesis and forest carbon sequestering made easy

(Can’t have one without the other) As a part of the Forestry Building display at this year’s state fair there was a very simple (as if anything chemical is simple) explanation of the relationship between photosynthesis and today’s hot forestry topic, forest carbon sequestering. In fact, I wanted to call the seedlings we were parting with “carbon sequestering units,” but that seemed a bit “Star Trek”-ish for some. In any case, a couple of points need to be made here related to just where and how these processes work, for as the title says, one can’t do without the other.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Port Of Corpus Christi Aims To Be Large-Scale Carbon Storage Hub

The Port of Corpus Christi and the Texas General Land Office (GLO) have announced an agreement to develop carbon storage solutions in the Coastal Bend region along the Gulf of Mexico. The partnership aims to build infrastructure that will capture and permanently store carbon dioxide produced during oil and natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Animal-Based Foods Double That of Plant-Based Foods

A new, location-specific agricultural greenhouse gas emission study is the first to account for net carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions from all subsectors related to food production and consumption. The work, led by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign atmospheric sciences professor Atul Jain, could help identify the primary plant- and animal-based food sectors contributing to three major greenhouse gas emissions and allow policymakers to take action to reduce emissions from the top-emitting food commodities at different locations across the globe.
AGRICULTURE
rice.edu

Crop-eating moths will flourish as climate warms

Warmer climate will make diamondback moths more widespread, harder to control. Climate change in this century will allow one of the world’s costliest agricultural pests, the diamondback moth, to both thrive year-round and rapidly evolve resistance to pesticides in large parts of the United States, Europe and China where it previously died each winter, according to a study by U.S. and Chinese researchers.
ANIMALS
californiaagnet.com

Pandemic, Drought Cause Soaring Costs for Citrus Growers

The COVID pandemic continues to have rippling effects worldwide. For the California citrus industry, COVID and now a devastating drought, have resulted in staggering increases in farming and production costs for growers and minimal price correction in the market. An internal industry survey of California citrus growers conducted by California...
AGRICULTURE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
UPI News

CDC designates 10 destinations as "very high" travel risks

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 10 destinations to its most severe level of travel warning. The health agency designated Afghanistan, Albania, Belize, Grenada, Israel, Lithuania, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovenia and Saint Kitts and Nevis as "Level 4: Very High," urging Americans not to travel to these destinations unless they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL

