Oregon City, OR

Dale Alan Nixon

By Central Oregonian
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

June 1, 1969 ~ August 30, 2021. Dale Nixon passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of love on Monday Aug. 30, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJwFf_0bowyTEd00

Dale Nixon passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of love on Monday Aug. 30, 2021. He endured Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, with courage for 15 months. Dale knew his Heavenly Father was awaiting his arrival. He is now home in the presence of God.

Dale Alan Nixon was born in Oregon City, Oregon on June 1, 1969, to his proud parents, Robert Lee Nixon and Joan Mae (Pratt) Nixon. He was the youngest in a loving family. Dale grew up on a farm in the rural area of Beavercreek, Oregon and attended the Colton schools. Being raised with cattle instilled in him the importance of hard work, integrity and perseverance. While growing up, he played baseball, showed cattle in 4-H, was famous for his show-and-tell stories and played football.

After graduation, Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army. He did his basic training in Fort Bliss, Texas and was stationed in Ansbach, Germany. He served as a Cavalry Scout in the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, better known as the 1/1 Cav. Dale was deployed to the Persian Gulf for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He fought bravely from November of 1990 to April of 1991. His military career fostered lifelong friends who loved and supported him.

After his time in the Persian Gulf, he was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas. One evening, he asked a young lady to dance. Two years later, on May 21, 1994, he married the love of his life. He brought Valerie (Borgstadter) Nixon to Prineville, Oregon, where they have lived for 27 years. They have two beautiful children, Kaitlyn Elaine Nixon and Dallen Kinkade Nixon. His kids believe him to be the most epic papa ever!

Dale's personality and charm always quickly landed him a job. He worked at Armstrong Surveying and then went on to work at Keith Manufacturing. His childhood in the forest taught him to enjoy nature. He liked to fish, hunt, spot all types of wildlife and casually look at birds. In these outdoor experiences, he so appreciated the God he worshipped. He loved to take his children to cut a Christmas tree and go sledding. He appreciated flowers and was especially partial to roses.

In his 40s, Dale decided to dedicate his body back to fitness. He started to participate in triathlons. He taught himself to swim as an adult and worked his way up to complete an Ironman. His first Ironman was in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. It was an extraordinary accomplishment. His family was gathered at the finish line to celebrate his success. His second Ironman was in Madison, Wisconsin. He then pursued a daunting 100-mile endurance race. Running was his happy place, and this community allowed him to meet some of the most uplifting and positive people who became dear to his heart.

Anyone who knew Dale knew he loved to laugh. It was booming, boisterous and filled every space in a room. He was outgoing and opinionated, with a big personality. Every emotion from anger to delight could cause him to laugh. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Dale was a positive force in many lives.

He is remembered and cherished by his wife of 27 years, Valerie Nixon; children, Kaitlyn Elaine Nixon and Dallen Kinkade Nixon; parents, Robert and Joan Nixon; and siblings, Alice and Dave Coleman, Jackie and Rodney Veelle and Kevin and Trish Nixon.

Due to COVID restrictions funeral services will be held outside at Crooked River Park Amphitheater in Prineville, Oregon on Sept. 11, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Graveside service at 10 a.m., at Juniper Haven Cemetery, 1555 N. Main St., Prineville, OR.

Fellowship and a meal will follow the graveside service back at Crooked River Park. Please join us.

Portland Tribune

Olivia Quinn Casey

A Woodburn couple, Jerry and Diane Henderson, became the proud grandparents. Kevin and Autumn Casey of Beaverton recently announced the birth of their daughter. Olivia Quinn Casey was born at 12:58 P.M. on Aug. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Olivia joins her sister Malakai Casey, 17, and Parker Casey, 1.
Portland Tribune

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation. Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Unlikely supporters surface to recall Berschauer

Trio of former commissioners call on her to be ousted as others support her efforts. The chorus of voices calling for the ouster of first-term Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer has continued to grow over the past several weeks to include some unlikely detractors, among them three former members of the commission.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Estacada resident receives lifetime achievement award

Estacada resident John McAdoo honored for service by Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Estacada Community Watch. Longtime Estacada resident John McAdoo was recently honored by Estacada Community Watch and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine for his of service to the community. McAdoo, a chaplain for the Estacada Fire District who has served...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

