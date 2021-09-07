Tuesday headlines: Murdaugh father shot, says he’ll resign firm, financial questions arise
Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 2,167 new cases, 22 deaths; 14.2% positive. Editor’s note: After moving to weekly updates this spring, we have restarted daily COVID-19 updates as the state experiences increased cases. What you need to know: More than 20,000 confirmed and probable cases were recorded in South Carolina by the Department of Health and Environmental Control over Labor Day weekend, topping national figures, according to […]www.charlestoncitypaper.com
