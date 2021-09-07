Tuesday headlines: Murdaugh father shot, says he’ll resign firm, financial questions arise

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO