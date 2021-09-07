CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tuesday headlines: Murdaugh father shot, says he’ll resign firm, financial questions arise

By Skyler Baldwin
Charleston City Paper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 8 COVID-19 update: 2,167 new cases, 22 deaths; 14.2% positive. Editor’s note: After moving to weekly updates this spring, we have restarted daily COVID-19 updates as the state experiences increased cases. What you need to know: More than 20,000 confirmed and probable cases were recorded in South Carolina by the Department of Health and Environmental Control over Labor Day weekend, topping national figures, according to […]

www.charlestoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Charleston City Paper

Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: 2,167 new cases, 22 deaths; 14.2% positive

Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: 3,453 new cases, 23 deaths; 12.3% positive. Editor’s note: After moving to weekly updates this spring, we have restarted daily COVID-19 updates as the state experiences increased cases. What you need to know this week: Evidence suggests that a COVID spike led by the delta variant may be close to its peak, according to Dr. Michael Sweat, leader of the COVID-19 tracking […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Charleston schools buck state, to enforce mask requirement

Racial gap in SC vaccination rate closing, white residents now lagging. Black South Carolinians have been getting the vaccine at a higher rate than white residents this summer, closing what was almost a double-digit percentage gap between the two demographics just a few short months ago, according to data from Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). As of Sept. 12, 39.9% of white South Carolinians […]
CHARLESTON, SC
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Charleston City Paper

3 things to know: County criminal justice group group updates on reforms

Monday headlines: SC now has 4th highest rate of COVID-19 South Carolina has the fourth highest rate of COVID-19 with 88 cases per 100,000 people, according to Sept. 13 data from The New York Times. At one point last week, the state ranked highest in the country, but rates in Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia are higher now, according to media reports. Over the last […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Law & Crime

Prominent S.C. Attorney Resigned from Family’s Law Firm After Being Accused of Misappropriating Funds. He Was Shot in the Head the Next Day.

A prominent South Carolina lawyer reportedly resigned from the powerful local law firm where he worked–the day before he was apparently shot in the head over the weekend. Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh, 53, the scion of a legal dynasty spanning hundreds of years in the Palmetto State’s Lowcountry region, called 911 on Saturday to report that he had been shot by a passing motorist while checking his own car on the side of the road.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy