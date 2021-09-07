Danny Joe Hammond, age 71, passed away July 26, 2021. Danny was born Jan. 5, 1950, to Lovelle 'Joy' and Louis Junior 'Clifford' Hammond

Danny Joe Hammond, age 71, passed away July 26, 2021.

Danny was born Jan. 5, 1950, to Lovelle "Joy" and Louis Junior "Clifford" Hammond in Burns, Oregon. The family moved to Prairie City, Oregon when Danny was 8 years old. Danny attended school here and graduated from Prairie City High School in 1969.

On May 5, 1973, Danny married Rosetta Marie Riley. He became a stepfather to her two sons, Brian and Jim. In June 1974, their daughter, Danetta, was born. Danny and Rosetta divorced in 1982. Danny married Anna Fay Kimball on Jan. 5, 1995.

Danny was a truck driver all his life. He taught many guys how to drive trucks and is still said to be one of the best that ever got behind the wheel. He was also a mechanic, learning everything he knew from his father.

Danny was an avid gun collector and a fighter for his and everyone else's Second Amendment rights. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed gold mining. He fished in many bass tournaments with his father and took home many trophies. He also loved archery hunting and was quite a good shot. Danny loved fast cars, and his favorite was his 1966 GTO. Even later in life, he still enjoyed the hot rods.

Danny was a member of the Central Oregon Wild Horse Coalition. He had a love and passion for helping these animals. He was an animal lover in general and would always take in an animal in need.

Danny is survived by his daughter, Danetta Lewis of Prairie City, Oregon; Brian Combs of Union, Oregon; Jim Combs of Baker City, Oregon; sisters, Penny Estrada of Prairie City, Oregon and Candy Makela of Peoria, Arizona; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many very dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Hammond, and his parents, Joy and Cliff Hammond.

Donations may be made in Danny's memory to the Central Oregon Wild Horse Coalition, PO Box 1242, Prineville, OR 97754.