A woman working alone at a Subway in Rockford fought off a would be robber and now is being suspended for it. Araceli Sotelo is the worker that is being assaulted in the above video. Mystateline caught up with her and asked her about what happened. She described the incident. The attacker came into the store where she was the only worker and demanded Soto give him all the money she had. When Soto explained she did not have any money, the suspect grabbed her purse and that's when Soto began to defend herself.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO