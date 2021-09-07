CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Strange Tale of the Freedom Phone

slashdot.org
 7 days ago

Gee, I wonder what studies your review looked at that could have possibly influenced how they found a benefit... 47. Elgazzar A, Eltaweel A, Youssef SA, et al. . Efficacy and safety of ivermectin for treatment and prophylaxis of covid-19 pandemic. Res Square. 2020. doi: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-100956/v2.Preprint. [CrossRef]. Oh look, it's...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
slashdot.org

'Every Message Was Copied to the Police': the Daring Sting Behind the An0m Phone

The Guardian tells the story of "a viral sensation in the global underworld," the high-security An0m phones, which launched with "a grassroots marketing campaign, identifying so-called influencers — 'well-known crime figures who wield significant power and influence over other criminal associates', according to a US indictment — within criminal subcultures."
CELL PHONES
texasstandard.org

Why The Freedom Phone Isn’t As Free Of Big Tech As Advertised

A young startup founder markets the $500 handset to conservatives who want to disconnect from big tech companies they say restrict their freedom. Startup social networks and web sites designed to cater to the interests of right-leaning voters have proliferated this year, as conservatives look for ways to circumvent what they feel is the heavy hand of big tech. But a 22-year-old bitcoin millionaire has been selling an actual device that he says provides an alternative to cell phones offered by Apple, Google and other large companies. He calls it the Freedom Phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plagiarism
slashdot.org

Ask Slashdot: Why Is Firefox Losing Users?

Firefox-devs are constantly removing features and customizability, removing settings from about:config that people have been using for years and not giving or even planning to give anything as a replacement. They are deliberately dumbing the browser down further and further and it'll probably end up eventually becoming completely unuseable because of this.
COMPUTERS
gamepur.com

Life is Strange: True Colors delivers an emotionally connected tale like never before – Review

Ever since I played the first Life is Strange game, I always figured that it was about as good as the series could get, and for the most part, I felt I was right. Both Before the Storm and the second game have their merits, but they don’t reach the heights of the first game. Life is Strange: True Colors completely proves me wrong by focusing on emotional trauma and delivering the best game in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

‘Flying dragon’ fossil discovered in Chilean desert

Scientists in Chile have discovered the fossil of a so-called “flying dragon” dinosaur — the first of its kind found in the southern hemisphere. The Jurassic-era creature, an early pterosaur, was found by paleontologists in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The “dragon,” which roamed the earth 160 million years ago, has a...
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Recently Discovered Fossil in Uzbekistan Shows the Dinosaur King Before the T-Rex

During the dinosaur era, iconic tyrannosauroids like T. rex notoriously controlled the top of the food web. However, the T-Rex was not always the king. Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, a new dinosaur from the lower Upper Cretaceous of Uzbekistan, was named based on a single maxilla specimen. According to the study team, this carcharodontosaurian weighed over 1000 kg and reached 7.5--8.0 meters in length, far larger than previously documented predators from the same deposit.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
HackerNoon

The Independent Phone :  More Privacy, Less Freedom?

In the information age, the user of the product becomes the product that many companies want. The best way to gather the most personal information is from social media apps installed on mobile devices. Big tech companies gather user data, which is part of the **TOS (Terms of Service Agreement) that allow free service. Even Google collects personal data, like user preferences, browsing history and cached data. Data analytics are then studied and shared with third parties. The collection of some personal user data has led to more distrust of Big Tech since it violated the rights to user privacy.
CELL PHONES
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise Review

Tales of Arise is a bit of a throwback JRPG in many ways and also a harbinger of things to come. In this gaming age, the JRPG (Japanese Role-Playing Game) seems to be a genre that sits aside the mainstream giants and while titles still get pumped out regularly, they rarely make a huge splash with exceptions to breakout hits like Persona 5 and Final Fantasy 7: Remake. The Tales series in particular has long been the little brother to the Final Fantasy’s of the world and although it’s been nearly 3 decades of titles, the big mainstream success has never happened….until now. Tales of Arise takes everything that has made the series great for a long time and combined it with a more modern feel that makes it without a doubt one of the best the series has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Sonic Colours: Ultimate, Tales Of Arise, Warioware: Get It Together, Life is Strange: True Colors, Lost in Random, Ultra Age, more

This week’s new release round-up has been bothersome to compile, simply because publishers can’t settle on a single date. Sonic Colours: Ultimate was available Friday for those who purchased the deluxe edition, while the standard edition is out this week. Hoping to purchase the retail release? That’s now out in October due to a manufacturing hiccup. WRC 10 launched in Europe last week, whereas US gamers get it this week. Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions? That had a digital release last week but gains a retail release on Friday. The same goes for Family Trainer on Switch. Cel-shaded shooter RICO London, meanwhile, was seemingly hit by a last-minute delay.
VIDEO GAMES
b969fm.com

Fun Facts and Strange News

Here are some fun facts to help get you through the day and look like the most informed person at the water cooler…. Unfrosted Pop Tarts have MORE calories and fat than frosted Pop Tarts. The unfrosted ones have a slightly thicker crust to make up for the lack of frosting.
SCIENCE
slashdot.org

Krebs Also Hit By Massive DDOS, Apparently Caused by Compromised Routers

"On Thursday evening, KrebsOnSecurity was the subject of a rather massive (and mercifully brief) distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack," the site reports. Citing a new blog post from DDoS protection firm Qrator Labs, Krebs writes that "The assault came from 'Meris,' the same new botnet behind record-shattering attacks against Russian search giant Yandex this week and internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare earlier this summer."
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Apple Pays Hackers Six Figures To Find Bugs in Its Software. Then It Sits On their Findings.

Lack of communication, confusion about payments and long delays have security researchers fed up with Apple's bug bounty program. The Washington Post:. Hoping to discover hidden weaknesses, Apple for five years now has invited hackers to break into its services and its iconic phones and laptops, offering up to $1 million to learn of its most serious security flaws. [...] But many who are familiar with the program say Apple is slow to fix reported bugs and does not always pay hackers what they believe they're owed. Ultimately, they say, Apple's insular culture has hurt the program and created a blind spot on security. "It's a bug bounty program where the house always wins," said Katie Moussouris, CEO and founder of Luta Security, which worked with the Defense Department to set up its first bug bounty program. She said Apple's bad reputation in the security industry will lead to "less secure products for their customers and more cost down the line."
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Alain Williams

(#61785579) Attached to: Security Weaknesses in Mozilla VPN Found and Addressed by Audit. The weakness was found because the source is available, it is a validation of Linus's law - given enough eyeballs, all bugs are shallow. Part of the problem is that what is recyclable in one borough (I...
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

fahrbot-bot

More to the point, I don't understand the reasoning behind the tab UI (and some other) changes. The floating/disconnected tabs visually convey less information because they're less distinct and not attached to the window. Maybe it's easier to implement or maintain, but who knows?. Or all the new extra (way...
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Judge in Epic Suit Says Apple Restrictions Anti-Competitive

Sorry, I don't understand your logic as your arguments are a bit antithetic. You use the $99/year vs $25 developer fee as an argument, but you seem to be arguing for monetizing the work of developers. Well, the $99/year vs $25 argument is only an issue if you DON'T monetize...
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Torvalds Merges Support for Microsoft's NTFS File System, Complains GitHub 'Creates Absolutely Useless Garbage Merges'

"Linux creator Linus Torvalds has agreed to include Paragon Software's NTFS3 kernel driver, giving the Linux kernel 5.15 release improved support for Microsoft's NTFS file system..." reports ZDNet, adding that the driver "will make working with Windows' NTFS drives in Linux an easier task — ending decades of difficulties with Microsoft's proprietary file system that succeeded FAT...."
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy