John Metchie and Jameson Williams Leading “Complimentary” WR Room

After Auburn's dominating 62-0 win over the Alabama State Hornets last weekend, the Tigers are heading into Week 3 of its season up against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Auburn has proven to be pretty solid on both sides of the ball under their new coaching administration. New head coach Bryan Harsin has gotten off to a great start with his first season in the SEC. Although Auburn has had pretty low competition so far in its season, the Tigers will definitely be challenged against No. 10 Penn State.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO