Randall Langevin DeClue, 64, of Pelion, SC, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Born January 4, 1957, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Robert Thurman DeClue and Elaine Margaret Langevin DeClue. Mr. DeClue earned his bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Angelicum: Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome, Italy. He was a devout Christian and a parishioner at The Basilica of Saint Peter in Columbia. Mr. DeClue was an avid golfer, bowler, and appreciated a great round of putt putt golf. He was a fabulous cook and shared his talents with his wife, as well as his children. Mr. DeClue loved spending time with his family, hosting holiday dinners, and engaging in philosophical conversations. In his spare time, you could find him enjoying a great movie or cheering on Clemson University athletics.