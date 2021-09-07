May 27, 1953 ~ July 16, 2021. Carol Lorraine Wells passed away July 16, 2021 in Tansket, Washington

Carol Lorraine Wells passed away July 16, 2021 in Tansket, Washington. Carol was born to Elmo Dean Jackson and Jeanette Angie Brown on May 27, 1953, in San Jose, California

Carol was raised in Oregon. She married Thomas Henry White and had two children, Thomas and Bertie. She remarried Kenneth Dietrich a few years later and had two more children, Angela and Kenneth. She married a third time to Lawrence Wells.

Carol was a loving mother and grandmother to four grandchildren, Anthony, Joshua, Jacob and Heidi. She loved her grandchildren, traveling, crafts, bowling and all animals. After raising her children, she worked as a caregiver and was enjoyed by her loving patients.

With her love of travel, she obtained her CDL and was a long-distance truck driver. Having her wanderlust fulfilled, she returned to care for her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her mother, Jeanette Brown; four sisters, Shirley, Mina, Dorothy and Cora; four children, Tom, Bertie, Angela and KJ and daughter-in-law Val; and her four grandchildren, Anthony, Joshua, Jacob and Heidi.

She was preceeded in death by her father, Elmo Jackson; husband, Thomas White; and husband, Lawrence Wells.

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at the Gervais Park, behind the Crook County Library.