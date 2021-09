Knowing who to start and sit in your Fantasy football lineups can be difficult. Finalizing your Week 1 Fantasy football rankings is even harder when injuries hit at the last minute. While Fantasy football start-sit decisions are straightforward for players like Lamar Jackson, many owners will need Week 1 Fantasy football advice after the Ravens lost yet another running back, Gus Edwards (knee). An optimal set of Week 1 NFL Fantasy football rankings can help you navigate every injury and every piece of NFL news. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO