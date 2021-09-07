CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malone, FL

Carolyn Taylor Hall

By Jackson County TIMES
jacksoncountytimes.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Taylor Hall (1928 – 2021) of Malone, Florida, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 4, 2021. She now resides with her Lord and Savior in heaven joining her beloved Ben, Clint, and Cole. Mrs. Hall (lovingly known by many as “Mama Hall”) was born in Malone on November 23, 1928, to Henry and Vallie Taylor. She was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church in Malone where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and sponsored GAs. Carolyn was born on her family’s farm outside of Malone and later graduated from Malone High School. She married Ben Hall on September 23, 1945, and they began a 67-year partnership farming and raising their family together. This partnership resulted in a loving family of four children and a successful family farm. Together, they were awarded the 1982 Farm Family of the year by the Jackson County Farm Bureau and many other accolades throughout the years. It was not unusual for friends, visitors, and the occasional salesman to plan their visits to coincide with lunchtime where they were always welcome to join her lunch table for one of her delicious home cooked meals. However, she may be more renowned for her desserts. Her cakes have more than once been described by those who had the pleasure to enjoy them as legendary.

jacksoncountytimes.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Top Democrats tout California recall with an eye toward 2022

Top Democrats are touting California Gov. Gavin Newsom ’s victory in Tuesday’s recall election as a harbinger of what’s to come in the 2022 midterms when the party will have to defend its narrow House and Senate majorities. In a Wednesday morning call with reporters, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malone, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hall
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy