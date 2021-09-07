Carolyn Taylor Hall (1928 – 2021) of Malone, Florida, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on September 4, 2021. She now resides with her Lord and Savior in heaven joining her beloved Ben, Clint, and Cole. Mrs. Hall (lovingly known by many as “Mama Hall”) was born in Malone on November 23, 1928, to Henry and Vallie Taylor. She was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church in Malone where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and sponsored GAs. Carolyn was born on her family’s farm outside of Malone and later graduated from Malone High School. She married Ben Hall on September 23, 1945, and they began a 67-year partnership farming and raising their family together. This partnership resulted in a loving family of four children and a successful family farm. Together, they were awarded the 1982 Farm Family of the year by the Jackson County Farm Bureau and many other accolades throughout the years. It was not unusual for friends, visitors, and the occasional salesman to plan their visits to coincide with lunchtime where they were always welcome to join her lunch table for one of her delicious home cooked meals. However, she may be more renowned for her desserts. Her cakes have more than once been described by those who had the pleasure to enjoy them as legendary.