Richmond, VA

An inside look at Feed More’s Hunger Hotline

By Delaney Hall
WRIC TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — September is Hunger Action Month and our parent company, Nexstar, is partnering with Feeding America to fight food insecurity. According to Feed More, one of out every ten people in Central Virginia is food insecure. Connections to local sources is just a phone call away thanks to the Hunger Hotline, a phone line dedicated to connecting people to a network of nearly 300 food pantries, soup kitchens and nonprofits across Central Virginia.

www.wric.com

#Food Insecurity#Food Pantries#Local Food#Food Insecure#Feed More#Hunger Action Month#Nexstar#The Hunger Hotline#Covid#Wic#Medicaid
