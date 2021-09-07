An inside look at Feed More’s Hunger Hotline
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — September is Hunger Action Month and our parent company, Nexstar, is partnering with Feeding America to fight food insecurity. According to Feed More, one of out every ten people in Central Virginia is food insecure. Connections to local sources is just a phone call away thanks to the Hunger Hotline, a phone line dedicated to connecting people to a network of nearly 300 food pantries, soup kitchens and nonprofits across Central Virginia.www.wric.com
