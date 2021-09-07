Donny S. Yarbrough

Donny Sherdon Yarbrough, age 69 of Friendswood Texas, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Donny has been with Elizabeth, the love of his life, for 33 years, of which they were married for 23 years. His job in the hospitality field gave them numerous opportunities to live in many different places throughout the United States. They finally settled in Houston, Texas 21 years ago where he lived the remainder of his life. He has one daughter and four grandchildren who he thought the world of. He loved to tinker, sing, tell jokes and overall have a great time. He was considered an overall great guy that anyone could come to, or count on. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.