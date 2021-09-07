Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District Opens

In March earlier this year excitement was building around the opening of Buffalo's first Black-Owned Steak House, Luxor Steak & Lobster and now almost 6 months later, they're fighting to keep their doors open after their liquor license renewal was denied. The pandemic has been a struggle for many businesses and the strip in which Luxor resides has already seen the closure of two historical restaurants due to staffing troubles. Despite the odds, Luxor has been able to thrive so far but was dealt a blow that's critical to remaining sustainable during these shaky times.

