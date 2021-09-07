Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District Opens
NEW ORLEANS—Rockbridge and HRI Properties, LLC, announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District, a 214-room hotel located in downtown Austin. Developed by HRI Properties and managed by HRI Lodging, LLC, the hotel speaks to today’s travelers with a lobby that offers several work and lounge areas extending onto an outdoor patio. Additional property features include a ground-level bar and restaurant, second floor breakfast room and meeting space, fitness center with a yoga corner, pet-friendly amenities, and a rooftop deck with dual indoor/outdoor meeting and event space with city views. The property is a short walk to downtown Austin including city parks, restaurants, bars, and music venues on Austin’s famous 6th Street.lodgingmagazine.com
