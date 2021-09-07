CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District Opens

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS—Rockbridge and HRI Properties, LLC, announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Austin University Capitol District, a 214-room hotel located in downtown Austin. Developed by HRI Properties and managed by HRI Lodging, LLC, the hotel speaks to today’s travelers with a lobby that offers several work and lounge areas extending onto an outdoor patio. Additional property features include a ground-level bar and restaurant, second floor breakfast room and meeting space, fitness center with a yoga corner, pet-friendly amenities, and a rooftop deck with dual indoor/outdoor meeting and event space with city views. The property is a short walk to downtown Austin including city parks, restaurants, bars, and music venues on Austin’s famous 6th Street.

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport holds Grand Opening

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The next time your flight gets canceled or you just need a place to stay near the local airport, you may want to consider this new hotel. On Tuesday, community leaders and members of the saint joe company gathered for the official ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Biz Times

Oconomowoc Hilton Garden Inn completes $3.5 million upgrade

The Hilton Garden Inn Oconomowoc has undergone an extensive, $3.5 million upgrade that its operators say aligns the property with the latest innovations in hospitality and puts it in line with the hotel flag’s standards. The 100-room hotel is located at 1443 Pabst Farms Circle. The seven-month renovation project included...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Lodging

The LaSalle Hotel to Open in February 2022

CHICAGO—The Prime Group, Inc. and Aimbridge Hospitality will open The LaSalle Hotel in early February 2022, offering travelers a luxury destination in Chicago’s Loop. The LaSalle Hotel will occupy the top five floors of a historic building adjacent to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and will offer business and leisure travelers the vibe of the original LaSalle Hotel, which opened in 1909.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
pointpubs.com

HILTON ROOFTOP LOUNGE IN POMPANO BEACH FISHING VILLAGE IS NOW OPEN

The Pier 6 Rooftop open-air lounge at the Hilton hotel in the Pompano Beach Fishing Village is now open, offering direct views on the ocean. Opening hours are 5pm-10pm every day. The drinks menu of the Pier 6 Rooftop features specialty cocktails ($11), mojitos and margaritas ($10), frozen margaritas and...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Lodging

The Georges Completes New Suite Accommodations

LEXINGTON, Virginia—The Georges, a restored 200-year-old boutique hotel in Lexington, Virginia, announced three new suite accommodations, expanding its room offerings to a new location in the Lexington Historic District on Courthouse Square. The two-room suites offer a sitting room and a king-size bedroom with upholstering sourced from Lee Industries. Amenities...
LEXINGTON, VA
hospitalitynet.org

Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers Airport Opens

Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today one of its newest openings, Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers Airport. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 123 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers Airport complements the vibrant growth of both leisure and corporate travel to the Fort Myers area.
FORT MYERS, FL
travelweekly.com

The redesigned Fairmont Century Plaza is reopening

The Fairmont Century Plaza is slated to reopen Sept. 27 following an overhaul and five-year closure. The landmark hotel is now part of a $2.5 billion mixed-use development that revamped the existing midcentury modern buildings and added new structures. The redesign has cut the number of hotel rooms roughly in...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hill
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Located Off Route 66, a New Boutique Hotel in Flagstaff Has the Ultimate Southwestern Vibe

An exciting new boutique hotel is coming soon to Flagstaff. Slated to open in January 2022, High Country Motor Lodge is inspired by the vast, rugged beauty of Northern Arizona. Located off the iconic U.S. Route 66 that has galvanized many a grand adventure throughout the decades, an authentic and retro vibe will permeate throughout the property.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
austintalks.org

New nature play garden to be unveiled in Austin this weekend

The Island Oasis Nature Play Garden will be celebrated this weekend in Austin. The former vacant lot at 1114 S. Mason Ave. has been transformed into a public space for community members to gather and children to play. The project is a collaboration of the 1100 South Mason Block Club, NeighborSpace and Human Scale.
AUSTIN, TX
grmag.com

Portico restaurant opening at Studio Park’s Canopy by Hilton

A new upscale restaurant is opening this week on the ground floor of the Canopy by Hilton hotel in downtown Grand Rapids’ Studio Park. Portico will open Friday, Sept. 3, on the main floor of the Canopy by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown, located in the Studio Park development. The new...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
PLANetizen

Boosting the Signal on East Austin's African American Cultural Heritage District

"After several last-minute edits, a resolution calling for the city to reaffirm and expand on its designation of an African American Cultural Heritage District in East Austin was unanimously passed by City Council Sept. 2," reports Ben Thompson. The resolution clears the way to promote and celebrate the district in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Interior Design#Hilton Honors#Rockbridge#Hri Properties#Llc#Hri Lodging#Studio 11 Design#Hilton Beautyrest Harmony#The University Of Texas#Austin Hill Country#Analog#Blanton Museum#Museum Of The Weird
Phoenixville News

Fairfield Inn & Suites opens in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN — Travelers have a new hotel option when staying in the Pottstown area — the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Pottstown-Limerick. The 118-room hotel property, 99 Robinson Street in Pottstown, officially opened as a Marriott franchise property Aug. 26, following more than a year of renovations. The property continues to be owned by Pottstown Lodging Partners LP and managed by Infinity Hotel Group LLC.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Black-Owned Steak House Fighting To Keep It’s Doors Open In University District

In March earlier this year excitement was building around the opening of Buffalo's first Black-Owned Steak House, Luxor Steak & Lobster and now almost 6 months later, they're fighting to keep their doors open after their liquor license renewal was denied. The pandemic has been a struggle for many businesses and the strip in which Luxor resides has already seen the closure of two historical restaurants due to staffing troubles. Despite the odds, Luxor has been able to thrive so far but was dealt a blow that's critical to remaining sustainable during these shaky times.
BUFFALO, NY
mariettaga.gov

Brumby Hall & Gardens to Host Open House Event

MARIETTA - Brumby Hall and Gardens is pleased to announce the event space will host an Open House on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 1pm until 4pm to give the public the chance to view the event space and inquire about booking the facility for special events. Facility Coordinators will...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hospitalitynet.org

As Wave Of Businesses Reopen Nationally, New Holiday Inn Opens In Erie

This week Hawkeye Hotels further expanded into the Northeast region with the opening of the new Holiday Inn Erie, located south of downtown Erie. This is the company's second property in Pennsylvania. Holiday Inn Erie is committed to fostering and maintaining strong relationships with local businesses and community organizations. Holiday...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
culturemap.com

Hilton Austin presents Pop Spot Austin

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pop Spot is a carefully curated experience designed to highlight one-of-a-kind designers and brands giving customers an opportunity to discover, shop, and support small businesses. Best known for its quarterly two-to-three day shopping event, Pop Spot aims to evolve with the changing landscape of retail, rebranding the shopping experience, supporting small businesses and giving back along the way.
RETAIL
BoardingArea

Review: Grand Hyatt Denver

Review: St. Regis Deer Valley (Park City, Utah) In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
LIFESTYLE
irvinestandard.com

Northern Cafe opens at University Center

Prepare to upgrade your dumpling and noodle game. Legendary Northern Cafe is freshly open in University Town Center. Long-acclaimed throughout L.A. County, the popular eatery chose Irvine for its OC debut. Northern Cafe’s stellar reputation will attract initial interest, but the kitchen’s proven performance is what turns first-timers into regulars....
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy