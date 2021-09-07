Feenstra Introduces Bill to Research and Develop Engines Primarily Powered by Biofuels
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) introduced H.R. 5090, the Biofuel Cell Research Act. This bill directs the Secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a research, development, and demonstration program for a commercially viable fuel cell system that uses biofuels as the main fuel source. Working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), and appropriate stakeholders, the Energy Secretary would establish research and development goals that will result in the demonstration of the fuel cell system.www.kwbg.com
