Congress & Courts

Feenstra Introduces Bill to Research and Develop Engines Primarily Powered by Biofuels

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) introduced H.R. 5090, the Biofuel Cell Research Act. This bill directs the Secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a research, development, and demonstration program for a commercially viable fuel cell system that uses biofuels as the main fuel source. Working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), and appropriate stakeholders, the Energy Secretary would establish research and development goals that will result in the demonstration of the fuel cell system.

georgiarecorder.com

Agriculture section of reconciliation bill budgets for climate change fight, enhanced research

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Monday advanced its section of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The agriculture portion would provide funding for historically Black land grant colleges and investments in urban agriculture, along with boosting U.S. Department of Agriculture programs to address climate change threats in farming. The $66...
ExecutiveBiz

DOE Awards $65M to Biofuel Tech, Process Development Projects

The Department of Energy has awarded $64.7 million in total funds to 22 projects that will focus on developing processes and technologies to produce renewable fuel that can power ships and airplanes. The biofuel research efforts are divided into five topic areas and meant to support the White House’s aviation...
Feenstra Secures Biofuels Proposals in Budget Bill

HULL, Iowa—During today’s markup on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax and spend bill, the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee adopted two of Rep. Feenstra’s (IA-04) amendments that will bolster research, development, and demonstration in biofuels technology. The amendments both passed with unanimous support. These are the first biofuels proposals...
iowacapitaldispatch.com

Axne: U.S. House to include $1 billion for biofuels in budget bill

The U.S. House will include $1 billion in biofuels funding in its initial draft of the budget bill, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said Wednesday. “With the right infrastructure investments, we can quickly expand the availability of this low carbon fuel across the U.S.,” Axne, D-3rd District, said in a news release. “To fight climate change, we can’t just keep arguing over what one policy is best to cut emissions. We need to use every tool in our toolbelt — both renewables and electric — to meet the challenge we’re facing.”
wnax.com

Growth Energy Pleased Biofuel Provisions Included In Budget Bill

Growth Energy officials are pleased Senate Democrats have included several biofuel provisions in their budget reconciliation bill. Growth Energy’s Vice President of Government Affairs John Fuher says while the jury is still out on the reconciliation bill, what’s positive is all the backing seen for biofuels and recognizing their positive impact on reducing carbon emissions.
Alestle

The National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center provides data for biofuel producers

National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center provides research spaces for private companies to “refine and scale” their biofuels and offers job opportunities for students, now and in the future. They also educate people about the importance of creating bio-renewables in the biotechnology space. The National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center has been a part...
ucf.edu

UCF Leads Hydrogen Gas Turbine Research Aimed at Decarbonizing Power Sector

The University of Central Florida is helping to lead the country’s charge of obtaining 100% clean electricity by 2035 with a new $800,000 award from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance hydrogen fuel research. The award is through the DOE Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management’s University Turbine...
Green Car Reports

California "green hydrogen" facility claims to displace more CO2 than electrolysis from renewable energy

Hydrogen firm SG H2 Energy plans to build a hydrogen production facility that, the companies claim, will significantly reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Located in Lancaster, California, the facility will use SG H2 Energy's gasification process, which the company claims reduces carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions even more than electrolysis from renewable energy, which is generally considered to be the cleanest hydrogen-production method.
OEM Off-Highway

Eaton Partners with DOE and Ballard to Improve Efficiency of Fuel Cells

Eaton's Vehicle Group has partnered with Ballard Fuel Cell Systems and the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), to develop heavy-duty truck fuel cell technology. The partnership is the result of a grant Eaton’s Vehicle Group received from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop highly efficient hydrogen fuel cells capable of powering heavy-duty machinery.
WTVW

Illinois to become first Midwest state to adopt carbon-free electric grid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois could soon join California, Washington, Hawaii, Virginia, and New Mexico in committing to a 100% carbon-free electric grid by 2045, aligning the state with President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda to reach net zero carbon emissions before 2050. Eleven Republicans joined with 72 Democrats in...
