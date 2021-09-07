Sandra Jean Taylor Guy, an extraordinary woman who never met a dessert she didn’t like, entered heaven’s gates on September 6, 2021, free of Parkinson’s disease that she battled for over 20 years. She was at home snuggled up with her high-school sweetheart and the love of her life for over 60 years, Tommy Guy. She will forever be cherished by her children, Susanne Marcella (Robert) and Samuel Guy, and by her favorite granddaughter, Rachel Wallace (Matthew). She leaves behind dear brothers, Donnie Taylor (Jewel) and Michael Taylor, and many special cousins who were as close as siblings.