4 Spots to Check Out in Irvine Right Now

The cookies ($4) alone would be enough reason to visit this popular bakery. The chocolate walnut variety made with Belgian chocolate are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, while the peanut butter chocolate cookies are as rich as brownies. But don’t miss the other specialties, especially the iced horchata drinks ($4.25 to $5) and the Portuguese egg tarts ($2.50), flaky pastry shells filled with caramelized custard. 17935 MacArthur Blvd., 949-287-8931.