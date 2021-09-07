CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, CA

4 Spots to Check Out in Irvine Right Now

By Robin Jones
orangecoast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cookies ($4) alone would be enough reason to visit this popular bakery. The chocolate walnut variety made with Belgian chocolate are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, while the peanut butter chocolate cookies are as rich as brownies. But don’t miss the other specialties, especially the iced horchata drinks ($4.25 to $5) and the Portuguese egg tarts ($2.50), flaky pastry shells filled with caramelized custard. 17935 MacArthur Blvd., 949-287-8931.

www.orangecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Irvine, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Irvine, CA
Restaurants
City
Irvine, CA
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Chocolate#Jewelry#Food Drink#Irvine Right#Belgian#Portuguese#Korean#Taiwanese
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy