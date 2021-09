For a minute there, Hailee Steinfeld suggested she was not getting the role of Marvel’s Kate Bishop on the “Hawkeye” limited series show, and beyond in the MCU, and there was talk that Apple’s “Dickinson” had an exclusive hold on her that would not let her do both. How could she juggle two shows and a role that could extend into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe? Well, the answer might be that she won’t have to. Today, Apple TV+ announced that the third season of “Dickinson,” arriving November 5, 2021, is the series’ last.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO