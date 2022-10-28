OMG, Dyson’s Cult-Fave Cordless Straightener Is on Sale at This Under-The-Radar Spot—Run, Don’t Walk to This Rare Discount

When Dyson rolled out its hair straightener in March 2020, it quickly sold out—and for good reason. It took seven years, 600 hours of user trials and 800 heads of hair, for the company to come up with a flatiron that promises to reduce thermal damage to strands by 50 percent. Now’s your chance to try it during this one-day Dyson Corrale Multi-Styler Cordless Straightener sale . Dyson hair tools almost never go on sale — and especially not at a $50 savings.

Before we get to the deal, here’s how it works . Patented “flexing plates” made from manganese copper alloy flex and adapt to your hair. No more smashing your hair in an iron! Plus, intelligent heat control regulates the temperature of the plates.

“Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways,” said Founder and Chief Engineer James Dyson in a statement. “It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss.” All those annoying issues are gone with the Dyson Corrale .

More than a year after its launch, there are now a few different colorways to choose from. Thanks to QVC’s rare sale, you can get the copper and pink versions discounted (while they’re still in stock!).

Dyson Corrale Multi-Styler Straightener in Copper

As you can see, you get way more than just the straightener in this QVC value set. You get the Corrale straightener with the lithium-ion battery, charging dock, magnetic 360-degree charging cable, heat-resistant pouch, and holding stand. If you purchased all of these separately, the retail would be upwards of $500. Today, it’s on sale for $459.99.

Dyson Corrale Multi-Styler Straightener in Pink

In addition to straightening, you can also use the Corrale to create cool-girl beach waves with ease. In fact, it’s what Hailey Bieber uses to get her signature waves. There’s no way this deal is going to last so head over to QVC to grab yours now.