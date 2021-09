What is wrong with Doug Ducey and his fellow Republicans who instinctively want the rest of us to die here in Arizona?. We are in the midst of a pandemic. If you go to the hospital, the odds then are against you in that the hospital will want to keep you. If you are kept and need a ventilator, your odds of dying increase significantly. In as short a period as one week, your obituary can be written. It's that fast.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO