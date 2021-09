I remember a friend of mine saying that as you get older you just go to bed earlier and wake up earlier naturally, and while I don't think I'm there yet, since Nova's gotten older and her bedtime later, I sometimes just make it through the 11 o'clock news and zonk out by the time they get to the weather. This then does lead to an early wakeup, but it isn't daily so maybe I have that to look forward to (or dread) some other time.

