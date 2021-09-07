CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topps Reveals Exclusive Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Mego Figures

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopps.com is back with their weekly Mego exclusive figures as they announce the debut of Star Trek: Deep Space Nice. This unpopular Star Trek franchise is finally getting some awesome collectibles from Mego with Captain Sisko and Quark. Standing 8" tall, we return to Deep Space 9 with two great figures, finely tailored costumes, and corresponding accessories for each figure. Each figure captures the essence of the character from the series, making them a necessary figure for any fan of this franchise. This is a first for Star Trek Deep Space Nine fans and these will be two incredible figures to add to your Final Frontier collection. Pre-orders are only open for one week and one week only, and they are priced at $19.99 and can both be found here.

