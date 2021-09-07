Five Things To Watch

1. The dollar finished last week on a soft note but steadied at the start of the week, edging higher against nearly all major currencies. The Australian and New Zealand dollars were the weakest, off about 0.3%. The Norwegian krone managed to be the most resilient, virtually flat. Norway's central bank meets on Sept. 23 and is expected to be the first of the high-income countries to raise rates. The euro-Swiss franc cross has been adjusting higher, and the cross now sits at its best level in two months. The euro rose by slightly more than 1% against the franc last week, its largest weekly gain since March. The price action and the decline in Swiss sights deposits suggest the Swiss National Bank did not feel compelled to intervene last week.