1. The dollar finished last week on a soft note but steadied at the start of the week, edging higher against nearly all major currencies. The Australian and New Zealand dollars were the weakest, off about 0.3%. The Norwegian krone managed to be the most resilient, virtually flat. Norway's central bank meets on Sept. 23 and is expected to be the first of the high-income countries to raise rates. The euro-Swiss franc cross has been adjusting higher, and the cross now sits at its best level in two months. The euro rose by slightly more than 1% against the franc last week, its largest weekly gain since March. The price action and the decline in Swiss sights deposits suggest the Swiss National Bank did not feel compelled to intervene last week.

Bearish pennant breakdown confirmed? Five things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in a precarious place — below $45,000 and below some key moving averages. What's next?. Almost a week after a cascade of leveraged position unwinding forced the market to $42,800, Bitcoin has erased most of its subsequent recovery. The weekend produced little by way...
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
Retail Sales, Ongoing Unemployment, New Claims: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks bounced higher on Wednesday heading into the final half-hour of trading, boosted by the energy sector as stronger than expected drawdowns in U.S. crude inventories last week sent oil prices 3% higher. U.S. oil stockpiles fell 6.4 million barrels last week, nearly twice as much as expected,...
US Dollar Declines on Softer US CPI Inflation Data

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data out of the US was a slight miss on consenus and drop from the previous months reading. The CPI and Core CPI data shows that inflation while continuing to be high in the world’s largest economy, is starting to show some signs of easing, albeit marginally.
Sunset Market Commentary

US August CPI inflation data took center stage today. Both headline and core inflation slowed on a monthly and yearly basis, generally coming in below consensus. The headline reading printed at 0.3% M/M and 5.3% Y/Y, implying a fourth month straight of 5%+ inflation. Core inflation rose by 0.1% M/M, to be up 4% Y/Y. It was the slowest monthly increase for the core gauge since February. Details showed an impact from the Deltavariant outbreak via for example monthly declines in lodging away from home (-2.9% M/M) and airline fares (-9.1% M/M). Bloomberg Economics broke the CPI figure down in re-opening components and non-reopening components. The former contributed -0.22% to the monthly decline in CPI while the latter contributed 0.35%, the most since December 2016. Used car prices seem over their top as well (-1.5% M/M) while the semiconductor shortage continues to put upward pressure on new car prices. Owners’ equivalent rent of residence doesn’t show the feared acceleration yet; rising at a steady 0.3% M/M.
Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asia's share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S inflation data for more clues on the health of the world's largest economy and when the Federal Reserve could start to taper its stimulus. China's tightening grip on...
Nikkei 225 Set for Highest Close Since 1990 as Japan Stocks Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks advanced for a third day, lifting the Nikkei 225 Stock Average toward levels last seen during the nation’s bubble economy more than three decades ago. Fanuc (OTC:FANUY) Corp. and KDDI (OTC:KDDIF) Corp. were the largest contributors to a gain of as much as 1.1% in the...
European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
The power companies threaten to stop the nuclear power plants after the announcement of the plan of the Government of Spain to lower the price of electricity

The electricity sector has shown its rejection of the measures announced this Tuesday by the Government of Spain to reduce the electricity bill, after months of rising prices, which have broken the all-time high on numerous occasions. The reaction to the announcement that cut 2.6 billion euros from companies of...
China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
