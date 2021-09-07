CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Rustic Cottage Airbnb In Washington

Do you ever want to get away from it all — someplace more remote than a staycation in a local Airbnb? This spot on top of a mountain is sure to bring you rest and relaxation like only a mountain can. A mountaintop cottage Airbnb with scenic views of majestic Mount Hood? There’s nothing more peaceful than a quiet stay in a quiet cottage.

Welcome to an idyllic stay way up high, an Airbnb known as Mountaintop Miracle. Out here surrounded by fresh air is where everyone wants to be sometimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494DDH_0bowpkyD00
Airbnb

You'll enjoy a relaxing night's sleep in this comfy bed, supplied with soft, crisp sheets and linens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OLNe_0bowpkyD00
Airbnb

In addition to the cottage, there are two small A-frames with beds, perfect for enjoying a bit of rest while getting a view of the outdoors. If you request the bedding or bring your own for these little huts, your guests are sure to enjoy the natural light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJV3b_0bowpkyD00
Airbnb

The whole property sleeps 10 guests total, with five beds in three bedrooms and one bath. It's a rustic cottage, after all. Showering outdoors and composting your waste will become second nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPTyo_0bowpkyD00
Airbnb
Get it? Nature?

In addition to these amazing views, amenities include a communal kitchen, dog bed, solar power, well water, and a fireplace. There's everything you need, and the rest will come along with you! True peace awaits on the mountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYzU2_0bowpkyD00
Airbnb

There is a small farm attached to the property, growing a variety of things that the owners harvest for use. Out here may feel remote, but you're only 20 minutes away from White Salmon, which has restaurants, grocery stores, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eNDH_0bowpkyD00
Airbnb

This cottage is not only a gorgeous place to visit in any season, but also pet friendly, if your furry friends are well behaved. Surrounded by the mountain views, inner peace is available to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEV6A_0bowpkyD00
Airbnb

If you’d like to book this beautiful mountaintop stay, check out the Mountaintop Miracle Airbnb listing . Make sure your vehicle can make the trek up the path, and that you’re well-prepared to stay here before you arrive. There are plenty of instructions on the Airbnb listing, so read through them before you book!

