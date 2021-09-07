CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Purchase Sentiment Inches Up, Remains Low

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome purchase sentiment is down on an annual basis and remains relatively flat month over month. The good-time-to-sell-rough-time-to-buy feeling remains relatively strong among consumers, however the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index indicates some optimism from those considering buying in coming months. The experts at Fannie Mae say concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant, as well as inflation, could be negatively affecting consumer confidence.

Housing Wire

Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates

This week, HousingWire’s Editor In Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami launch season 7 of the Housing News podcast. In this episode, Mohtashami touches on numerous housing topics, including the rise in forbearance exits, why he believes Jerome Powell has been successful as chairman of the Federal Reserve and whether homebuyer demand will continue to increase despite inventory shortages.
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Delinquencies Decline, Remain Elevated

Efforts made by both federal and local governments and other agencies to curb economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the loss of homes and subdued the mortgage-delinquency rate, according to the economists at CoreLogic. That said, the researchers recognize that millions of households remain behind on payments and are facing financial hardship.
REAL ESTATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Mortgage rates remain flat at 2.88%

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage held flat at 2.88% for the week ended Sept. 9, after dropping earlier this summer, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Surveys. The 2.88% average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was up slightly from the previous week’s average of 2.87% and almost in line with last...
BUSINESS
Money

Mortgage Rates Are Lower Today | September 13, 2021

The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.235% today, 0.019 percentage points lower than on Friday. Rates for more home purchase loans are starting this week lower, with the exceptions being the 7/1 and 10/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Rates for moretgage refinance are also lower, with the rate on...
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

Inflation: Current and Future Hurdles Awaiting Real Estate

It may be time for real estate professionals to brace for the industry’s future as the Federal Reserve figures out how to address inflation in the United States. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the long-term impact on the housing market, experts claim further increases in the cost of homeownership could be on the horizon, potentially pricing more buyers out.
BUSINESS
dsnews.com

Housing Report: Competition Cools, Demand Still Strong

The demand for residential real estate, while nudging down, remained elevated heading into fall. Competition is softening slightly, and prices are still high—that's according to the housing market report from Redfin.com measuring a number of market indicators based on data from 400 major metros from August. "More homes were listed...
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Mortgage Lending Sentiment Mixed

Mortgage lenders expressed mixed feelings in the fourth quarter, with a quarterly decrease in the share of respondents to Fannie Mae's Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey expecting lower profit margins in the next three months. Forty-six percent of respondents expect that earning dip, which is an improvement over last quarter's 69%,...
REAL ESTATE
magazine.realtor

As Inventory Improves, Consumer Confidence Inches Up

The housing market is showing some sings of cooling, which may be making more home buyers more optimistic in a competitive market. Thirty-two percent of consumers said in August it’s a good time to buy, up from 28% in July, according to Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey, a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults. That marks the first sign of progress in home buyer sentiment since March.
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Cost of Homeownership Reaches Record High

Record high home prices compounded with a shortage of available units have caused home prices to shoot up 18% on average across the nation. CoreLogic’s latest Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for June 2021 report by CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, found that as mortgage rates remain near record lows, the ongoing challenges of persistent demand, a rebounding economy, and constricted supply will continue to put upward pressure on home prices.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Homebuyer sentiment ticks up for the first time since March

The net share of Americans who think it’s a good time to buy a home ticked up in August for the first time since March, even as worries that the Delta variant and inflation could derail the economy have dinged other consumer confidence indexes. Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey, a...
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Home Buying Sentiment Improves Slightly

Consumers felt a little better about the wisdom of buying a home last month than they did in July, although that isn't saying a lot. Fannie Mae says 32 percent of respondents to its August National Housing Survey (NHS) said it was a good time to buy, up from 28 percent in July. Those who said it was a bad time declined by 3 percentage points to 63 percent, leaving net positive responses at a negative 31 percent, 7 points higher than the prior month but down by 55 points year-over-year.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Purchase mortgages inch up while refi apps decline

The busiest week for purchases in almost two months was offset by a slower pace of refinancing, leading to a week-over-week decrease in mortgage activity in the last full week of August. The Mortgage Bankers Association Market Composite Index, a weekly measure of loan applications based on surveys of MBA...
TECHNOLOGY
probuilder.com

Home Purchases by International Buyers Decline

Canadian and Mexican residents accounted for the largest share of U.S. residential real estate purchases last year while overall deals by foreign buyers dropped to its lowest volume in nearly a decade. The 2021 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report from the National Association of Realtors shows “international...
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Fannie Mae Will Consider Rental Payment History for Mortgage Applications

Starting Saturday (Sept. 18), mortgage financing giant Fannie Mae will consider rent payment histories when determining the creditworthiness of people looking to finance homes. The 12 most recent rental payments will be examined when lenders use automated creditworthiness check systems. Permission to look at records — bank statements or third-party...
REAL ESTATE
businesspress.vegas

Southern Nevada home prices pause at record level

A Las Vegas Realtors recent report shows local home prices holding steady as families were preoccupied getting their kids in school, graduates off to college and all the seasonal reasons that cause what LVR leaders called a momentary pause while the market readies for its last surge before the expected holiday slowdown begins.
NEVADA STATE
dsnews.com

Soaring Equity Levels Could Drive Economic Recovery

Homeowners' equity is skyrocketing to unprecedented levels. That has several implications related to expected en masse forbearance exits, the near-future foreclosure landscape, and more—experts are analyzing the Mortgage Monitor Report published this week by Black Knight . One of the many housing market metrics recorded and analyzed in the report,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Egypt PMI inches closer to growth as purchasing increases

CAIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's non-petroleum private sector activity shrank for a ninth month in a row in August, but inched closer to growth as local firms rapidly expanded their purchasing on increased demand, a survey showed on Sunday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 49.8 -...
WORLD
Motley Fool

30% of Home Purchases This Year Were Paid for in Cash

In today's housing market, buyers who can't pay cash are at a clear disadvantage. There's a reason the mortgage industry exists. Most home buyers don't have enough money to cover the entire cost of a new home -- especially in today's housing market, what with home prices being so inflated.
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

DC metro housing market continues to moderate

Sales, contracts to buy and new listings of homes in the D.C. metro area were all lower in August than July, and the market has entered a moderate level of demand, according to listing service Bright MLS. The median selling price metro wide in August was $536,800, 6.3% higher than...
REAL ESTATE

