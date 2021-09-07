Home Purchase Sentiment Inches Up, Remains Low
Home purchase sentiment is down on an annual basis and remains relatively flat month over month. The good-time-to-sell-rough-time-to-buy feeling remains relatively strong among consumers, however the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index indicates some optimism from those considering buying in coming months. The experts at Fannie Mae say concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant, as well as inflation, could be negatively affecting consumer confidence.dsnews.com
Comments / 0