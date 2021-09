The world will never forget what happened on September 11, 2001. Neither will Southlake. On September 6, a memorial banner was erected in Southlake Town Square to honor the 2,977 lives lost at the World Trade Center 20 years ago. Southlake City Council members signed it with their own heartfelt messages, as well as members of the community remembering their loved ones. The Southlake Town Hall will also be lit up in red, white and blue throughout this weekend, and memorial flags will also be flown throughout Southlake as well.

