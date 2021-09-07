CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish league postpones pair of games because of qualifiers

By TALES AZZONI
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID -- Spain's top sports authority on Tuesday accepted the Spanish league's request to postpone a pair of weekend matches involving teams with players on international duty with South American nations. The games between Barcelona and Sevilla and Villarreal and AlavÃ©s, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played at later...

FanSided

Real Madrid Player Ratings from August 2021-2022: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema lead the way

With wins over Deportivo Alaves and Real Betis as well as a draw against Levante, Real Madrid have started their first month under Carlo Ancelotti as an undefeated side. While they will rue the defensive errors against the Frogs that prevented them from starting the 2021-2022 LaLiga campaign with a true winning streak, the fact of the matter is that Real are in position to compete for the league title this season.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

PSG writes to Spanish league head to protest attacks on club

After years of verbal attacks against its ownership and funding, Paris Saint-Germain's leadership has had enough, writing to Spanish league president Javier Tebas to protest his 'œinsulting and defamatory statements' about the Qatari-owned club, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. Tebas delivered some familiar broadsides on Tuesday...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Benzema: I'm sure Mbappe will play for Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema expects PSG ace Kylian Mbappe to join the Spanish giants. Mbappe comes off contract in June and saw a Real offer rising to €180m rejected by PSG before Tuesday's transfer deadline. Benzema said, "Mbappé and I understand each other very well on and off the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid dealt blow ahead of Celta Vigo clash

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be forced into a change for Real Madrid’s clash with Celta Vigo today. Los Blancos return to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in more than a year today having played at Valdebebas while works are ongoing in their home ground. Those works will...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr fire Real Madrid ahead against Celta Vigo

Quick fire second half goals from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have put Real Madrid 3-2 in front at home to Celta Vigo. The Galicians have proven to be a testing challenge for Carlo Ancelotti’s side on their highly anticipated return to competitive action at the newly redeveloped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
SOCCER
90min.com

Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: Player ratings as Karim Benzema nets hat trick

Eduardo Camavinga scored on his debut as Real Madrid maintained their unbeaten start to the Liga season by securing a 5-2 victory over Celta Vigo on their return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos had to come from behind twice to win with Karim Benzema stealing the show with a...
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Inter Milan: The UCL is back!

Real Madrid came out of a chaotic 5-2 win against Celta Vigo which showed us just how good they can be going forward and how much work is still needed at the back. Unfortunately for them, they just have a couple of days to fix whatever is needed before they take on Inter Milan on Wednesday night in their first match of the UEFA Champions League this season.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Real Madrid winger Bale out of Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has suffered a hamstring injury. Bale will miss Wednesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan, reports Onda Madrid journalist Carlos Rodriguez. The Wales captain missed Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday after picking up an injury during a training session on Saturday.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Star trio ready for PSG; Real Madrid goes to Inter

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Spare a thought for the Club Brugge defense as it must cope with Paris Saint-Germain's attacking armada of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The superstars could start together for the first time since Messi's arrival from Barcelona last month. Messi warmed up with a hat trick for Argentina in World Cup qualifying last week, taking him past PelÃ© and onto 79 goals. While PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has no worries in attack, he has a big decision to make in goal between new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma or Keylor Navas. Donnarumma helped Italy win the European Championship with his heroics against England in the final, but Navas was among the best goalies in Europe last season and has often saved PSG. After Club Brugge, PSG's next Champions League opponent in two weeks will be Manchester City, which opens against Leipzig. Having been the dominant English force of the past decade, with five Premier League titles, success in Europe for City is long overdue. This season will be the club's 11th in succession in the Champions League but last season aside when Pep Guardiola's team lost the final to Chelsea, it has only reached the semifinals on one other occasion. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden could be involved for City after both returned from injury to be unused substitutes in Saturday's win at Leicester.
UEFA
Daily Herald

Bayern beats Barcelona 3-0 for 1st loss of post-Messi era

BARCELONA, Spain -- Thomas MÃ¼ller scored a goal and Robert Lewandowski added two more to help Bayern Munich deal Barcelona its first loss of the post-Lionel Messi era on Tuesday in a 3-0 victory at Camp Nou in their Champions League opener. MÃ¼ller's 34th-minute strike took his career tally to...
UEFA
MassLive.com

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish

Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday for a La Liga matchup against Celta Vigo as it looks to extends its unbeaten streak to four games in league play. Through its first three contests to start the 2021 campaign, Madrid has won two of its first three games versus Real Betis (1-0) and Alaves (4-0), while tying Levante in a 3-3 thriller. On the other side of the pitch, Celta Vigo has yet to pick up three points, losing a pair to Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid and tying Osasuna. Karim Benzema leads the way up front for Real Madrid with four points (two goals, two assists) with Vinicius Junior scoring a team-high three goals to start the season.
UEFA
FanSided

Barcelona hoping to avoid Bayern Munich humiliation

Barcelona could not have asked for a more difficult match coming off the international break as they face Bayern Munich in their Champions League debut. The Catalans have been the recipients of some embarrassing defeats at the hands of the German side with the 8-2 drubbing in Lisbon being the stand out.
UEFA
Bleacher Report

Guinea vs. Morocco World Cup Qualifier Postponed amid Conakry Coup

Sunday's World Cup qualifier between Guinea and Morocco in the Guinean capital of Conakry was postponed after a coup d'etat in the country, according to ESPN's Ed Dove. "The Moroccan delegation are doing well and they are waiting to be evacuated," a source told Dove. The players on Morocco's team...
FIFA
KEYT

Spanish league joins blockchain world and launches NFTs

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is joining the blockchain world by launching officially licensed digital cards of players to be sold and traded online. The league has announced a deal with fantasy soccer platform Sorare to launch the non-fungible tokens known as NFTs. Fans, collectors and fantasy players will be able to trade and play with the digital cards of all of the league’s players, generating a new revenue stream for the clubs and giving buyers the opportunity to make money with the digital assets. The cards’ value are determined by the market’s supply and demand and ultimately by the players’ performances and actions.
SOCCER
bitcoinist.com

Spanish Soccer League LaLiga To Offer NFTs Of All Players

The Spanish top soccer league Laliga has announced a partnership with Sorare to offer fans with NFTs of all players. Spain’s LaLiga Partners With Sorare On NFT Fantasy Soccer Game. The soccer digital cards marketplace Sorare has signed a non-fungible token partnership deal with the Spanish top division LaLiga. The...
UEFA
