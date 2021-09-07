CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears Of Violence In Brazil As Bolsonaro Supporters Take To The Streets

 7 days ago

Independence Day in Brazil is off to a heated start ahead of far-right demonstrations planned in the country’s capital, Brasilia. The rallies are in support of the country’s embattled leader, Jair Bolsonaro, who has been facing backlash from corruption scandals and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here & Now’s...

Public Radio International PRI

Bolsonaro supporters talk military action during mostly peaceful rallies in Brazil

People took to the streets on Brazil's Independence Day yesterday, but it wasn't the usual festive celebration. President Jair Bolsonaro had called for his supporters to take to the streets with weapons, and talk about military action. Michael Fox reports that the demonstrations remained mostly peaceful, but may have set the stage for more conflict.
POLITICS
siouxlandproud.com

Brazil judge claps back at ‘undemocratic’ Bolsonaro vow

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Luiz Fux on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuttal to President Jair Bolsonaro, one day after the right-wing leaderescalated his feud with the court by vowing to no longer abide by one of its justice’s rulings. “Encouraging non-compliance with court decisions...
POLITICS
riverbender.com

At Brazil rallies, Bolsonaro deepens rift with Supreme Court

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of embattled right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro heeded his call and turned out at rallies Tuesday as he stepped up his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and threatened to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. Bolsonaro has been locked in a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Bolsonaro to meet with striking Brazil truckers, ministry says

BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet by videoconference on Thursday with truckers leading blockades of highways in some 15 states, the Infrastructure Ministry said on social media, raising hopes he could end protests threatening export routes. Stirred up by the president’s call to action at...
ECONOMY
Rebel Yell

Brazil | The Supreme Court is reacting strongly to the Bolsonaro attacks

(Brasilia) The Supreme Court on Wednesday reacted very sharply to the “anti-democratic” attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro the day before during the national holiday demonstrations in Brazil, assuring that “no one would close the country’s highest court”. Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 3:09 pm. The far-right president has been...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Pro-Bolsonaro Truckers Block Brazil Highways

Truck drivers blocked highways across Brazil Thursday in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has sought to fire up his far-right base as he fights sinking poll numbers and a supposedly hostile political establishment. The truckers launched their protest Tuesday on Brazilian Independence Day, when Bolsonaro held massive demonstrations to...
AMERICAS
AFP

Hundreds protest Brazil's Bolsonaro after week of tension

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader. The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. MBL now advocates a third way for Brazil's 2022 presidential elections, under the slogan "Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula," referring to the current president's political nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Organizers expected large crowds, but without the support of groups like Lula's Workers' Party (PT) the demonstrations were smaller than anticipated.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Brazilians join rallies calling for Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment

Brazilians from both the right and left of the political spectrum joined forces on Sunday to call for president Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment, though turnout was lower than expected. Protesters across the country expressed anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic, surging inflation and Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Supreme Court.
BUSINESS
WRAL

Brazil protests show low street support for impeachment push

RIO DE JANEIRO — Turnout at protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday was far smaller than rallies the president called earlier this week, underscoring that pressure from the streets remains insufficient to drive efforts seeking his impeachment. Many of those protesting dressed all in white, as instructed...
BUSINESS
9&10 News

Mass Protests Held Against Brazil President Bolsonaro

Thousands took the streets in Brazil on Sunday to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. The demonstrations were organized by opposition groups to show their frustration with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption allegations. Some political parties called for more protests in October. The biggest protests took place...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Emerges as Risk Factor for Brazil IPO Pipeline

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Competition, the pandemic and sectoral demand are common challenges facing companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs), but Brazilian companies have started to flag a new risk: political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Cosmetics maker Coty and retailer Cencosud's Brazilian units included the risk of a...
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Argentina’s Peronists under pressure after primary defeat

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s ruling Peronist party was on the defensive on Monday after a bruising congressional primary result saw the center-left coalition lose ground in a number of key seats, including the battleground of Buenos Aires province. The chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, defended the government, saying that...
POLITICS
Bolivar Commercial

One that Buffon electronic Yanomami can teach the Bolsonaro about organic beauty

Two extraordinary books about a normal world, very different electronic yet twinned, arrive at hand about Brazilians. Almost three centuries separate operating system Enlightenment projects that gave rise to them, however their encounter in this dark 2021 emits a spark that should be kindled. The first Organic Story, about Georges-Louis...
SCIENCE
