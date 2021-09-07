Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer gives fans first look at maps, tactical destruction, and weapon customization

Hot off the heels of the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha, which took place this past weekend, developer Sledgehammer Games has now informed fans of what they can look to expect from the beta phase when it begins later this month. Along with providing a general outline of what the beta will have in store, the studio has also let fans know what sort of alterations will be in tow following the alpha.

