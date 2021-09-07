CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Elephant in the Room: Black Swan Disruption

By Stephen Long, Ph.D
Cover picture for the articlePrior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 70% of executives expected to increase their company’s resilience by rebalancing their supply chains. By May 2020, an overwhelming 93% reported they plan to take steps to make their supply chains more resilient. The pandemic has pushed supply chains to the top of the corporate agenda where C-level executives everywhere are rethinking On top of financial losses, there is an additional risk of permanently losing market share to competitors who are able to sustain operations or recover faster, along with the costs of rebuilding damaged physical assets. It could also cause managers to become more dependent on trade or force them to undertake expensive adaptations. Weaknesses are often perceived as stemming from the structure of supplier networks in a given chain. But, that’s not completely true.

Law.com

Embracing Antifragility and Navigating Black Swan Events

In the video below, Carina Wessels, Executive: Governance, Legal and Compliance at Alexander Forbes, Annabelle Thomas, General Counsel at L’Oréal South Africa, Lindi Atieno Vundla, Senior Counsel: Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber, and Natasha Pramchand, General Counsel at Massmart discuss the future of the legal industry. It is now almost 18...
ceoworld.biz

Resiliency 2.0: Tell Me How Resilient You Are

The World is a Riskier Place: As the COVID-19 pandemic brought unparalleled disruptions to global, national and local supply chains across nearly every industry, supply chain resilience has catapulted to the top of the C-suite agenda where 93% of CEO’s are rethinking their supply chain operating models to become more resilient, responsive and agile.1 And for good reasons. Disruptions erase approximately half a year’s worth of profits every ten years and occur every 3.7 years lasting more than a month on average1, increasing the urgency of CEOs, boards of directors and investors — not just operations leaders. The risk facing supply chains reflect the level of exposure to different types of shocks including financial crises, terrorism, cyber attacks, military action, extreme weather, and, unfortunately future pandemics. These are not distant future risks — they are current, ongoing patterns. Previously, most supply chains were built to be just-in-time, not just-in-case. It’s clear we now operate in a different environment.
ceoworld.biz

5 Tips On How To Address Wealthy Clients

Wealthy clients are traditionally a part of the market that only concerns a few of the marketers. Today, we will talk about how to connect with them through a physical store. The worst thing for a consumer to realize is that they are just a number on your sales. Helping them realize that they are unique and that their uniqueness is appreciated is crucial. The store does not attempt to sell a million products that are not related to each other in any reasonable way. On the contrary, it has a unique character just like the client and is oriented regarding the products and the customers they address.
