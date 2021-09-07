Profile – Magic Johnson: After leaving basketball he turned to entrepreneurship

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. retired as a professional basketball player at age 36. Meanwhile, he was honored many times in his career. In 1996 he was honored as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. After retiring he focused on entrepreneurship and more specifically on his company, named Magic Johnson Enterprises. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Magic Johnson Enterprises. It is an investment conglomerate that provides high-quality products and services that focus primarily on ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities. Thus, each year he makes significant partnerships with well-known companies.