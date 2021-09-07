Resiliency 2.0: Tell Me How Resilient You Are
The World is a Riskier Place: As the COVID-19 pandemic brought unparalleled disruptions to global, national and local supply chains across nearly every industry, supply chain resilience has catapulted to the top of the C-suite agenda where 93% of CEO’s are rethinking their supply chain operating models to become more resilient, responsive and agile.1 And for good reasons. Disruptions erase approximately half a year’s worth of profits every ten years and occur every 3.7 years lasting more than a month on average1, increasing the urgency of CEOs, boards of directors and investors — not just operations leaders. The risk facing supply chains reflect the level of exposure to different types of shocks including financial crises, terrorism, cyber attacks, military action, extreme weather, and, unfortunately future pandemics. These are not distant future risks — they are current, ongoing patterns. Previously, most supply chains were built to be just-in-time, not just-in-case. It’s clear we now operate in a different environment.ceoworld.biz
