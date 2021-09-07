CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resiliency 2.0: Tell Me How Resilient You Are

By Stephen Long, Ph.D
Cover picture for the articleThe World is a Riskier Place: As the COVID-19 pandemic brought unparalleled disruptions to global, national and local supply chains across nearly every industry, supply chain resilience has catapulted to the top of the C-suite agenda where 93% of CEO’s are rethinking their supply chain operating models to become more resilient, responsive and agile.1 And for good reasons. Disruptions erase approximately half a year’s worth of profits every ten years and occur every 3.7 years lasting more than a month on average1, increasing the urgency of CEOs, boards of directors and investors — not just operations leaders. The risk facing supply chains reflect the level of exposure to different types of shocks including financial crises, terrorism, cyber attacks, military action, extreme weather, and, unfortunately future pandemics. These are not distant future risks — they are current, ongoing patterns. Previously, most supply chains were built to be just-in-time, not just-in-case. It’s clear we now operate in a different environment.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 70% of executives expected to increase their company’s resilience by rebalancing their supply chains. By May 2020, an overwhelming 93% reported they plan to take steps to make their supply chains more resilient. The pandemic has pushed supply chains to the top of the corporate agenda where C-level executives everywhere are rethinking On top of financial losses, there is an additional risk of permanently losing market share to competitors who are able to sustain operations or recover faster, along with the costs of rebuilding damaged physical assets. It could also cause managers to become more dependent on trade or force them to undertake expensive adaptations. Weaknesses are often perceived as stemming from the structure of supplier networks in a given chain. But, that’s not completely true.
