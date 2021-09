You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. For years, the UAE, and Dubai in particular, has served as a hub that global businesses have used to launch and run their operations in the African continent. At the same time, Dubai has, over the last couple of years, continued to lead the GCC region in the volume of foreign investment that flows into Africa- Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Director of International Offices Omar Khan points out the Emirate’s non-oil trade with Africa was up 11.8% in 2020, compared to 2019. Dubai’s focus on the African continent has also been evident through the Global Business Forum Africa event series staged by Dubai Chamber over the years, with its sixth edition set to run this year from October 14–16, 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO