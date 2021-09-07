Needles and Pills: Rani Therapeutics Is Making Encapsulated Oral Biologics

Rani Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, based in San Jose, CA, is developing orally-administered biologics. Their novel, patented platform technology replaces subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. The RaniPill capsule is an orally ingestible vehicle, approximately the size of a standard fish oil or calcium pill, which is designed to automatically administer a precise therapeutic dose of medication upon deployment in the small intestine . . .