Senate Republicans honor those lost in Afghanistan. To mark the official ending of the war in Afghanistan, Senate Republicans filed a resolution this week to honor the memory of all U.S. service members killed in the country, including the 13 who died on Aug. 26. The resolution pays tribute to the more than 2,400 U.S. servicemen and women who died serving their country in Afghanistan over the past two decades.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO