Happy Birthday, ID. First Movers Club! Volkswagen has prepared a surprise for all ID. customers to mark the first birthday of its Facebook group: the ID. First Movers Club has opened up, just in time for the IAA MOBILITY in Munich. The group was previously reserved for early adopters of the ID.3 1st02 but will now be known as the ID. Drivers Club and all European ID. customers will be able to join up. What began in September 2020 as a digital meeting place for enthusiastic electromobility pioneers has developed into an active ID. community that is in a position to benefit from new momentum and additional experience.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO