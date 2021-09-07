Mobileye and SIXT plan new robotaxi service

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, and EVBox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, are today announcing a new, long-term partnership to expand Europe’s charging infrastructure with the installation of up to 3,500 new charging ports across Bridgestone’s European retail and service network, which includes leading brands such as Speedy and First Stop. The five-year project, which is the latest in Bridgestone’s support for the adoption of EVs as part of its commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, will begin in France and Italy and expand into the UK, Germany, Poland, Spain and other European countries.

