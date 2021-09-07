CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobileye and SIXT plan new robotaxi service

During a keynote at IAA Mobility today, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Sixt SE Co-CEO Alexander Sixt announced a collaboration to begin offering autonomous ride-hailing services in Munich in 2022. The collaboration between Intel subsidiary Mobileye and SIXT, a leading international provider of mobility services headquartered in Germany, also aspires to scale driverless ride-sharing services across Germany and other European countries later this decade.

automotiveworld.com

Bridgestone EMIA partners with EVBox Group to expand Europe’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, and EVBox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, are today announcing a new, long-term partnership to expand Europe’s charging infrastructure with the installation of up to 3,500 new charging ports across Bridgestone’s European retail and service network, which includes leading brands such as Speedy and First Stop. The five-year project, which is the latest in Bridgestone’s support for the adoption of EVs as part of its commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, will begin in France and Italy and expand into the UK, Germany, Poland, Spain and other European countries.
BUSINESS
CNET

Mobileye self-driving taxis heading to public roads next year

Self-driving vehicles are the holy grail for automakers. And while there are no autonomous cars or trucks available today, practically every OEM and supplier, plus a constellation of other companies are hard at work making them a reality. Moving one step closer to a hands-free future, Mobileye, a subsidiary of computer chip titan Intel, unveiled a new robotaxi at the IAA show in Munich on Tuesday.
CARS
theregister.com

Intel's Mobileye unveils first 'production-grade fully electric self-driving vehicle,' partners with Sixt for Munich launch

Intel's Mobileye arm has announced a partnership with car rental giant Sixt to launch a fully autonomous robotaxi in Munich, showcasing the tech at the IAA Mobility conference this week – before admitting the platform won't open to the public until regulatory approvals are granted. The brightly coloured vehicle showcased...
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Autonomous cars: Schaeffler cooperates with Mobileye

The automotive supplier Schaeffler, together with the Israeli company Mobileye, wants to offer the substructure for vehicles that are fully automated at level 4. The long-term partnership is intended to bring together experience in development and industrialization in the drive and chassis area, announced Schaeffler on Monday at the start of the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

VW Unveils ID. Buzz as a Robotaxi Prototype

VW and Argo AI revealed an ID. Buzz prototype with autonomous tech on board, intended to be part of a ride-pooling service VW will launch in 2025. The ID. Buzz prototype features six lidar sensors, 11 radar sensors, and 14 cameras on board, and will be tested in various settings in the coming years.
CARS
The Verge

VW is reviving its iconic microbus as an electric robotaxi

Five years after Volkswagen first unveiled its concept for an electric version of its iconic microbus, we’re finally getting our first glimpse of the vehicle on the road. But rather than some throwback to an era of hippies and flower power, the ID Buzz is outfitted with a high-tech suite of sensors and computing smarts for its new role as an autonomous test vehicle.
CARS
phocuswire.com

Wanderlog lands $1.5M for trip planning service

Travel planning service Wanderlog has attracted $1.5 million in seed funding from General Catalyst and Abstract Ventures. The startup, which was launched in 2019, enables users to plan their trips on the web as well as via its mobile apps. The company, part of the Y Combinator program in 2019,...
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Plug Power opening European headquarters and innovation center

Latham fuel cell and electrolyzer maker Plug Power is expanding its presence in Europe by opening a headquarters and innovation center in Germany. The 70,000-square-foot building will include engineering labs, technical support and a training center, and will serve as the European corporate office for Plug as chief executive Andy Marsh increases the company's international customer base.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Volta Trucks confirms the full-electric Volta Zero will be manufactured in Steyr, Austria

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed that the first Volta Zero vehicles will be manufactured in Steyr, Austria, by Steyr Automotive, formerly MAN Truck and Bus Austria. The announcement follows a wide-ranging competitive tender process with potential suppliers throughout Europe. Steyr Automotive were appointed based on their extensive experience of commercial vehicle manufacturing, existing manufacturing infrastructure and consequent speed to market. This will allow Volta Trucks to confidently start series production in late 2022, following customer trials of Pilot Fleet vehicles that will commence mid-next year.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Lyft’s new robotaxi will be a Hyundai Ioniq 5… but not really

Motional, an autonomous driving company formed last year as a joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv, has spilled the beans on its first commercial vehicle: an electric robotaxi. The so-called Ioniq 5 robotaxi is based on the homonymous vehicle by Hyundai, but enhanced with Motional’s driverless tech. The vehicle comes...
CARS
TravelPulse

Enterprise Teaming With Microsoft on Connected Car Technology

Enterprise Holdings announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft to bring connected car technology to the company’s car rental, exotic vehicles and commercial truck rental fleets in the United States. The car rental giant has already added the technology to hundreds of thousands of vehicles, with as many as 350,000 vehicles...
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

IAA asks, What will move us next? The answer is software

IAA Mobility 2021 marks a new direction for the automotive industry. With a new location in Munich and new focus on innovation over product line-up, the event has attracted more than 1,000 exhibitors, all keen to show their contribution to the future of mobility. The list of companies presenting at the show includes big name incumbents like Audi, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, Continental, Faurecia and Siemens. Not surprisingly, the digital sector also has a notable presence with the likes of Volkswagen’s Cariad, Mobileye and IBM.
SOFTWARE
automotiveworld.com

New battery laboratories: Volkswagen takes the next step towards developing and producing own battery cells

Volkswagen Group Components today opened one of the most modern laboratories for cell research and development in Europe in Salzgitter. Thus, the company is further expanding its expertise in battery technology and taking the next step towards developing and producing its own battery cells for electromobility. From 2025 onwards, the Volkswagen unified cell is scheduled to roll off the production line in Salzgitter. In the future, around 250 experts will conduct research in the areas of cell development, analytics and testing in a total of four laboratories. Volkswagen is investing around 70 million euros in the facilities.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Audi discusses social aspect of autonomous driving with experts at the IAA

The steering wheel retracts as if by magic, the driver’s seat slides into a comfortable position, and the car keeps on driving by itself. With its fully electric show car, the Audi grandsphere concept, the premium carmaker is showing at the IAA how the interior of the vehicle will change in the future as the driver becomes a passenger when driving functions become increasingly automated. In addition to the technological outlook, Audi’s activities at the IAA focused on the social aspect of automated driving with a panel discussion at the “House of Progress” brand pavilion in Munich.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Pirelli equips one in three electric cars at the Munich IAA Mobility Show

The world’s leading carmakers at the 2021 International IAA Mobility Show in Munich have chosen Pirelli tyres for their most sustainable cars. Nearly one in three electric cars (29%) at the show and on the road in Munich use Pirelli P Zero or Scorpion tyres. With some of these tyres containing Elect technology, designed for cars with zero or low emissions, Pirelli’s Cinturato P7 tyres are also at the show on the BMW 320e hybrid and 3 Series models.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Zenzic and Thatcham Research reveal plans for Automated Driving System consumer ratings

Zenzic, the organisation dedicated to accelerating the self-driving revolution in the UK, has announced funding for a proof-of-concept consumer safety rating for Automated Driving Systems, via Thatcham Research and CAM Testbed[1]partners. Initially, the independent rating will focus on Automated Lane Keeping Systems (ALKS). This technology could see motorists driving hands-free...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Here’s the robotaxi that will be available on the Lyft app in 2023

Motional, the autonomous vehicle company that is a joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv, revealed more details about its forthcoming robotaxi as well as some of the first images of the vehicle. The company is also working with Lyft and says that by 2023, customers in certain cities will be able to hail rides in this vehicle using the Lyft app.
TECHNOLOGY
Stamford Advocate

Centrinex Expands LMS Platform Portfolio Through LoanPro Partnership

LENEXA, Kan. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Midwest-based call center, Centrinex, announces a partnership with LoanPro, the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software (LMS) in the US/Canadian marketplace. The addition of LoanPro to Centrinex’s LMS portfolio brings yet another platform option to the call center’s financial clients who wish to bring even more efficiencies to their loan/lease lifecycles.
SOFTWARE
laconiadailysun.com

Parallel Wireless Expands Open RAN Research and Development Centers Across the Globe

Expanding our worldwide footprint and hiring best-in-class talent in mobile networks. NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN software company delivering the world's leading All G (5G 4G 3G 2G) cloud-native, Open RAN solutions, is expanding its footprint across the globe with Open RAN Research and Development Centers in the U.S., U.K., Israel, and India.
BUSINESS

