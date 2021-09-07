Ford Venari Alliance’s state-of-the-art ambulance debuts at Emergency Services Show; durability testing underway

As the authorities boast of their catch, others are fired up that they destroyed it in the first place. Police in Great Britain have seized and crushed a custom BMW M3 wagon after finding it was built with parts from stolen cars. The call to have it destroyed has sparked outrage amongst the car community as well as the general public, especially since police found no indication that the vehicle's owner was involved in any crimes. Local law enforcement says it operated within its power, though some claim a judge has ordered that the owner be paid back for their loss. Regardless, there's now one fewer Bimmer rolling the streets and somebody's out of a car.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO