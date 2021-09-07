CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Venari Alliance’s state-of-the-art ambulance debuts at Emergency Services Show; durability testing underway

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 7 days ago

The Ford Venari Alliance’s all-new, game-changing dual-crewed lightweight ambulance, based on a Ford Transit chassis-cab, makes its global debut at the Emergency Services Show in Birmingham today. “Project Siren” is a new ambulance platform cleverly packaged to retain a weight limit under 3.5 tonnes, enabling National Health Service Ambulance Trust...

www.automotiveworld.com

