CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

This year’s Authors for Voices of Color auction includes lost chapters and query critiques.

By Jessie Gaynor
Literary Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Authors for Voices of Color, an initiative that “unites publishing professionals in the fight to dismantle systemic racism and elevate voices of color,” founded by Andrea Bartz and Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, raised over $14,000 for racial justice non-profits with its inaugural auction. Today, the second annual auction launched online, and the offerings are, once again, extremely cool.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

This year’s shortlist for the BBC National Short Story Award is dominated by new voices.

The BBC National Short Story Award with Cambridge University has announced the names of this year’s five shortlisted writers. The award, considered to be one of the most prestigious honors for a single short story, will grant the winning writer £15,000, and £600 to the four shortlisted. Each piece will be read on Radio 4, and will appear in print in an anthology published by Comma Press.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
capenews.net

New Buzzards Bay Bookstore Aims To Amplify People Of Color’s Voices

Last year was a hard year for Stefanie Corbin. She was laid off from her job as a restaurant manager in March 2020 and then watched as the nation grappled with the past and present of racism in the United States after George Floyd’s death. From the turmoil, her long-held...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Benjamin Dreyer
Literary Hub

Writing Black Essays in White People’s Houses

In which the liberals, through their foundation, choose eight artists to retreat for a week on the coast in two four-bedroom houses. in which the (nice, rich, white) liberals, through their (nice, white, liberal arts) foundation, choose eight (black) artists to retreat for a week on the coast in two four-bedroom houses.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Crystal Wilkinson on Finding Community Among Affrilachian Poets

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Crystal Wilkinson about her book, Perfect Black, which out now from the University of Kentucky Press. Crystal: Nikky Finney is a dear friend and also a writer that I admire, and was one of those founding mothers of the Affrilachian Poets. Frank X Walker coined the phrase about 30 years ago. Whew, 30 years—it’s hard to believe it’s been that long, but it has been. He had gone to a reading that was some of the best writing in Appalachia, and I think Nikky was the only African American writer that had been invited.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Maggie Nelson on Criticism, Intentionality, and Pain

This week on The Maris Review, Maggie Nelson joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book of criticism, On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint, out now from Graywolf. MK: I want to ask you a process question because the Works Cited section in your books is so expansive. Tell me about how you read and find connections in all sorts of texts and how you keep track of those connections.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author: Meredith Stabel

UI English doctoral candidate and UI Press Editor Meredith Stabel published her first book, Radicals: Audacious Writings by American Women, alongside her co-editor Zachary Turpin, on June 15, 2021. The book composes the long-lost writings of several 19th century female authors, both well known and unknown, and has been praised for its inclusivity of genres and voices. Stabel sat down with The Daily Iowan to discuss her book and her creative inspirations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Critiques#Color#Query#Charity
Daily Herald

Review: Whitehead's loving '60s-era homage to noir and NYC

'œHarlem Shuffle,' by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday) Ray Carney is the kind of outlaw you want to root for because he's kind, generous, loves his wife and family, and is 'œonly slightly bent when it came to being crooked.' He's the hard-working, upwardly aspirational anti-hero of 'œHarlem Shuffle,' Colson Whitehead's loving homage to noir fiction and nostalgic look at the city that never sleeps in the late 1950s and early '60s. The book is among this year's finalists for the Kirkus Prize.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Read the 1985 comic strip that inspired the Bechdel Test.

To know whether a movie is feminist, use the Bechdel Test: to be a feminist movie, a movie must have two women talking to each other about something other than a man. At least, that’s the stance many thinkpieces, film reviews, and even a Bechdel Test-themed film festival have taken. If you read any media criticism or are even a little online, you’ve probably heard of the Bechdel Test. But when writer and cartoonist Alison Bechdel mentioned the test in a 1985 strip of her comic Dykes To Watch Out For, she never imagined it would become this widely used.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Life Is Strange: True Colors Chapter 4 Guide - Pike's Fear, Telling Riley About Eleanor

In Chapter 4, Life is Strange: True Colors begins accelerating towards its conclusion. This is a rollercoaster of a chapter, where many of your choices and decisions up to this moment begin to take effect. But there are more to make, especially if you want to get True Colors' "good" ending. You need to end this chapter having made specific decisions in regards to Duckie, Eleanor, and Pike. You can lose their loyalty here if you're not careful.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Ben Apatoff (Metallica: The $24.95 Book) Callie Garnett (Wings in Time) Lee Matthew Goldberg (Stalker Stalked) Saïd Sayrafiezadeh (American Estrangement) José Vadi (Inter State: Essays from California)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Literary Hub

Charles Foster on Communion with the More-Than-Human and the Limits of Language

Emergence Magazine is a quarterly online publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture, and spirituality. As we experience the desecration of our lands and waters, the extinguishing of species, and a loss of sacred connection to the Earth, we look to emerging stories. Each issue explores a theme through innovative digital media, as well as the written and spoken word. The Emergence Magazine podcast features exclusive interviews, narrated essays, stories, and more.
RELIGION
Literary Hub

15 new books to get from your local indie this week.

Raise your hand if your TBR pile is getting precariously tall and might just crush you at any given moment?. “In his eminently enjoyable new novel, Mr. Whitehead’s various powers have attained something like equilibrium. The humor and flashes of the old word-wizardry are there, as is the philosophical subtext.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Jhumpa Lahiri’s new book on translation will be published next spring.

If you’ve been wondering when a new Jhumpa Lahiri book will grace your shelves, you’re in luck! On Monday, Princeton University Press announced that the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s next book, Translating Myself and Others, will be published next spring. The book will include essays on the meaning of translation, translating her own writing, and a new translation of Ovid’s Metamorphoses, according to the press release.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WSLS

Sandra Cisneros: New novel is an overdue letter to a friend

NEW YORK – With her new book, “Martita, I Remember You," Sandra Cisneros feels like she's finally answered a long overdue letter. The author of the best-selling “The House on Mango Street” is back with her first work of fiction in almost a decade, a story of memory and friendship, but also about the experiences young women endure as immigrants worldwide.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Anne Sebba on Ethel Rosenberg’s Early Days

In this episode of Just the Right Book with Roxanne Coady, Anne Sebba joins Roxanne to discuss his new book, Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy, out now from St. Martin’s Press. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Roxanne Coady: Why does this story...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Announcing the winners of the 2021 Whiting Literary Magazine Prizes.

Today, the Whiting Foundation announced the five print and digital winners for its fourth annual Literary Magazine Prizes, which seek to acknowledge, reward and encourage the publications that are actively nurturing the writers who tell the public, through their art, what is important. This year, the five winners were chosen from a pool of one hundred applicants through two intensive rounds of review by anonymous judges. As well as the financial awards, awardees will receive expert advising and professional development support over the next three years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
townandcountrymag.com

Author and Activist Valarie Kaur on How 9/11 Impacted America's Communities of Color

Valarie Kaur was a college student in 2001, studying philosophy, religion, and international relations at Stanford when the 9/11 attacks occurred. She was interested in telling the stories of people who had survived crises and found a way to carry on after the unthinkable, and the stories she thought she’d be amplifying were often halfway around the world from California, where she grew up. That all quickly changed.
SOCIETY
Literary Hub

In the Wild Light by Jeff Zentner, Read by Michael Crouch

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Host Jo Reed and AudioFile’s Michele Cobb discuss Jeff Zentner’s book, In the Wild Light, which follows two...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy