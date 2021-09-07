This year’s Authors for Voices of Color auction includes lost chapters and query critiques.
Last year, Authors for Voices of Color, an initiative that “unites publishing professionals in the fight to dismantle systemic racism and elevate voices of color,” founded by Andrea Bartz and Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, raised over $14,000 for racial justice non-profits with its inaugural auction. Today, the second annual auction launched online, and the offerings are, once again, extremely cool.lithub.com
